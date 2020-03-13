In the days immediately following the terrorists’ attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Americans were told, ad naseum, to continue living their lives. Don’t let the terrorists win.
Less than 20 years later, America, for the most part, is shut down due to a virus being spread more by propaganda and irresponsible national media outlets than through coughing.
We cannot capitulate to fear, but that is what we have done. We have let fear win in a way that we didn’t let the terrorists win. Our lives and our country will be altered forever.
This will pass, much like H1N1 and swine flu passed. There will be other viruses in the future. People will die.
In 1933 in the throes of the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” How poetic — and prophetic.
