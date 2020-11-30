We are always hesitant to take out our frustrations on the “national” media. In an ever-diminishing way, we are in the same business. But it is hard to believe sometimes.
Rewind four years to the weeks after Donald Trump’s election to president. Squeals of “Impeach 45!” rang out from election representatives. His election was called “rigged” and “stolen.” The Russians did it. The national media played along, hyping stories that time after time proved to be wrong. Yet they continued as the hatred oozed from them during interviews. Reporters screaming questions of the most ridiculous sort with one goal in mind — to zap Trump. The notion of an independent press started to disappear in front of our eyes.
Think back to those same four years at Trump’s accomplishments. Can you remember any of them being championed? At best, those would be ignored. The national press, with the help of the frighteningly biased social media giants such as Twitter, Google and Facebook, joined the Democrat party to get a president elected.
In the first few weeks as “president-elect” — although he has not been certified — Biden has appeared sparingly in interviews. The ones he has been in have been filled with questions about his dog and the possibility of adding a cat to the brood. The screaming, blood-thirsty national media has turned tame because they accomplished their goal — not to report news in any fashion but to drive the narrative and act as umpire and player for one team in a two-team race.
Take Donald Trump’s name out of the equation and every American should be frightened at what has happened to the nation’s media. The 24-hour news cycle has played a tremendous role. The reliance on clicks more than well-researched and thought-out stories dominated. Corporate media ownership delivers in itself inherent bias. Many of the “on-air talent” now wants to BE the story, not TELL the story.
All of that, though, pales to the real reason we find ourselves in a media crisis — the “death” of the print journalism industry. It has decimated big cities and crippled small towns. The challenges have never been more severe. It is a difficult business. Newspapers are filled with hard-nosed, blue-collar, in-the-weeds reporters who have a thirst to “get the story.” They have no desire to get their photo in the paper. They don’t put on makeup before arriving on the scene. They gather the facts, then report them. Tangible, hold-in-your-hand newspapers deliver those facts — on paper forever — not lost in the air seconds after being uttered. We are there to be your eyes and ears, no matter who is in office or what political letter adorns the end of his or her last name.
We all should be scared that the death of newspapers and honest reporting will be the death of the First Amendment.
We’ll leave you with these wise words attributed to America’s third president, Thomas Jefferson, in 1787 when discussing the importance of a free press to keep the government in check. He concluded a letter to a delegate of the Continental Congress, that if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
