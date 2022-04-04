Since taking office, everything President Joe Biden has touched has come out the other side worse off than he found it. He is a horrible president. He is in obvious cognitive decline, and his ability to be controlled by forces “behind the curtain” have made America weak on the world stage in a way unseen since the disaster that was the Jimmy Carter administration.
Liberals and those in his own party are also taking notice, and they might just be finished with “Clueless Joe.”
A signal of that was legacy, corporate-owned national media — propagandists for the current administration — finally reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which implicated in detail the Biden Crime Family. Of course, many are still running cover for the corrupt Biden family, but, eventually, those legacy media outlets will connect the dots most logical-thinking Americans connected long ago. Using his crack-addicted son and his brother, Joe Biden sold his influence as first senator and then vice president to enrich his family.
We believe it is that simple.
Those facts had to be silenced in 2020. But now, as the results of Biden’s disastrous first 15 months in office and the political bloodbath awaiting Democrats in November, Biden is now a terrible liability to those Deep State forces that are pushing globalism and a great reset.
If he makes it to November’s midterms and the Democrat defeat is — God willing — as bad as forecast, watch as Biden will resign the office for “health reasons.” Kamala Harris will be elevated to the presidency, but with GOP control of the House and Senate, she will be a two-year lame-duck. In 2024, maybe this national nightmare that is the “woke and making us broke” Biden administration will disappear forever. We can only hope.
