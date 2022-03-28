If we could ask the person who holds the title of President of the United States — or even his chief spokeswoman — if they could answer just one question honestly, it would be this: “Who is the actual president of the United States?”
Joe Biden holds the nameplate, but anyone who cannot see that he is nowhere near actually in charge of much of anything is blinded by political ideology. We know that he is being commanded to stay on script. We know that his administration crafted a fake White House TV set to make sure teleprompters are everywhere and the scene can be perfectly managed. He has admitted that he “will get in trouble” if he takes questions from reporters. Imagine the most powerful person in the world telling everyone he will “get in trouble” for not following a narrative crafted for him? All he has to do is read the words. We imagine those are the last words he is told before the camera goes on — “just read the words.”
He fumbles and stumbles often while reading, but his handlers can accept that. But on the rare occasion that he goes off script, the American people must know that there is a collective heart attack happening amongst his handlers.
On the most important foreign relations trip of his presidency this past week to Poland, Biden on at least four occasions went off script, and every time, his handlers went out to mop up the mess Biden made. The corporate media — the propaganda wing of the Democrat party — and its big-tech allies cover for him over and over and over again, to the detriment of the citizens of this great country.
And we are not talking about little slip-ups here, these are serious.
Biden told troops they would see not only the Ukrainians’ suffering but their military bravery on the ground in Ukraine. Sounds like troops in Ukraine to us.
“No, he didn’t mean that. This is what he meant,” his scrambling handlers say.
If Putin launches a chemical attack, Biden said the U.S. will respond in kind. Sounds like we will use chemical weapons against Russia.
“No, he didn’t mean that. Move along,” the puppeteers say, and the “reporters” of the mainstream media dutifully obey.
“For God sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Putin, obviously calling for regime change.
“No, no regime change, he didn’t mean that!” the mop-up squad squeals!
Food shortages are on the way, Biden said.
“Whoops, no, he never said that … Who are you going to believe, us or your lying ears?” they ask.
Sanctions will deter Putin, his administration said time and time again … yet when he was asked about it, he got testy with a reporter and said he never said that.
It is becoming more and more clear as each day passes that Biden is not making the important decisions. He is being used as a puppet to stand up and read others words, and when he does dare to go off script, crisis management teams spring into action in the president’s office.
This is no right-wing conspiracy theory. This is no talking point sent out by those “dangerous” Donald Trump supporters. Strip this man of any political affiliation and watch him, then ask yourself if he should even be working a souvenir stand in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Yet that is what we are meant to believe and too many believe it. That leaves one glaring question: If Biden is just thrown up there to smile and keep to the script, then who is actually running the country? We know who the handlers are, but who is handling the handlers?
The American people deserve to know who is actually the leader of the once-free world. Watching this 50-plus-year D.C. politician — never at the top of his game at any part of his life — we know it is not him leading anything except being the front bike on a photo op in one of his many vacations back home to Delaware. He is a placeholder, a disguise, for nefarious forces who are behind the curtain to Biden’s cowardly “wizard.”
The people deserve an answer — and not another lie or spin job. We will ask Joe Biden and Jen Psaki one more time: Who is the actual president of the United States?
