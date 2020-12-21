In San Francisco, the radical Left wing is renaming schools across the city. The latest on the chopping block is Abraham Lincoln — the man who freed the slaves. The reason for his name’s removal from the school? He did not cherish Black lives enough. Yes, you read that correctly — the man who kept the Union together and gave millions their freedom is not worthy of a school being named in his honor because his level of love for minorities does not meet the seemingly unattainable standards of today. As we have said in the past, if Abraham Lincoln is not worthy, let’s get rid of every proper name that adorns every building or street in America. Be gray and generic and homogenized — School 1, 2, 3, 4 ... etc. No culture. No history. Nothing.
In Mississippi over the weekend, former Gov. William Winter, a U.S. Army veteran whose sweeping education reforms in our state’s public education system and commitment to achieving racial equality left a lasting legacy, died at age 97. He was a treasure for a state that has seen so much tumult.
The Education Reform Act of 1982 brought increased school funding, teacher pay raises, publicly funded kindergarten and a school accountability system that flew in the face of the state’s racially apathetic view of public education.
“Winter, more than any other politician, is the architect of the new Mississippi and the new America. By contrast, we are all too aware of politicians who can play to the darker side of our nature,” wrote Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and historian David Halberstam, who worked at The Daily Leader in West Point during the turbulent 1960s.
In the 1950s and ’60s, Winter stood in opposition of the Ku Klux Klan and took on the virulently racist White Citizens Council, which had a goal of strict racial segregation. Winter ran for governor in 1967 and, under death threats from the Klan, continued his campaign before falling to John Bell Williams.
Winter’s progressive stances on racial equality continued through his public life. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1971 and then won the governorship in 1979, for which he served one term.
Winter’s political courage was recognized on the national stage when he received the John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award in 2008. Presidential adviser Vernon Jordan said, “Gov. Winter exhibited courage throughout his career, a willingness to speak out, to stand up, to be daring.”
Political scientist Jess White noted, “Winter had a whole other career after serving as governor, principally in the arena of racial reconciliation.” After being appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve on the National Commission on Race, Winter expanded that work for racial harmony with the creation of the Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation.
Winter was an early and longtime advocate of changing Mississippi’s state flag to rid it of the Confederate battle emblem. He and Tupelo businessman Jack Reed headed an effort to change the flag through a statewide referendum in 2001. Although unsuccessful, this effort led to renewed focus on changing the flag, which was accomplished in 2020 by action of the Mississippi Legislature. “I hope this may spark further action to meet the compelling social and economic needs of our state,” Winter said of the change.
To highlight the cultural accomplishments of Mississippi, Winter and his wife Elise launched a series of conversations at the Governor’s Mansion with accomplished Mississippians, including Shelby Foote, Eudora Welty, Leontyne Price, Willie Morris, Walker Percy, Margaret Walker Alexander and many other literary, musical and scientific luminaries.
After a performance by opera diva Leontyne Price of Laurel at the Governor’s Mansion, Winter changed the Bilbo Room at the Mansion to the Leontyne Price Room, a testament to the advances in racial harmony and inclusiveness fostered by Winter.
We could go on and on and on in celebration of a trailblazer for the rights of minorities in a state that was woefully behind in that regard. He will go down in state history as one of its finest citizens and leaders. If ever a building or street in this state should have a name adorned to it, it would be William Winter.
And that brings us back to San Francisco and Abraham Lincoln. William Winter would not be worthy of any accolades or having any building named for him if decided by the same radicals who are stripping Abraham Lincoln’s name from San Francisco schools. Why? In the early 1960s — like nearly every white Mississippi politician — he voiced support for school segregation.
Never mind he apologized for those stances and worked tirelessly for racial reconciliation. Never mind he served on President Clinton’s National Advisory Board for Race Relations. Never mind that Ole Miss — the school that was forced to desegregate by the federal government — has a William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation. None of that would matter. He once publicly fell in line with other state politicians on racial segregation. Done. Over. He is not worthy. Just as Abraham Lincoln is not worthy as we head down the road of complete homogenization. No one from the past can meet the radial left-wing litmus tests of today. No one.
