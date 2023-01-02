THUMBS UP: To Jamika at Cadence Bank downtown (formerly BancorpSouth) for always going above and beyond in customer service.
THUMBS DOWN: To selfish inconsiderate people who continue to shoot fireworks at all hours. New Year’s Eve is over. Time to move on. Make a resolution to stop being an a-hole!
The honoring of former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach before the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday was more than fitting for a man who was enamored with Pirates. The game was played at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stadium, which has a giant pirate ship in one of its end zones. After winning the coin toss, Mississippi State opted to receive the ball and, on the first play of the game, the Bulldogs took an intentional delay of game penalty that was declined by Illinois to honor Leach.
After that, all Mississippi State players knew the best way to honor him going forward was to dominate on the field, grab a fish sandwich after the game and eat it with their “fat little girlfriends” — something Leach was famous for saying. The only other thing Leach would probably ask is that his players go to the dollar store to grab a box of Sprees.
What he probably wouldn’t ask for is all of the attention that’s been heaped on him for the last month or so. He would probably have a quip or possibly a keen, winding diatribe about it all. There’s no doubt that he would have an opinion about it.
He would likely ask where all that goodwill was among the Mississippi State faithful after tough losses or about questionable decisions during the course of a game. He would call them out in his playful, unique way, no doubt.
The loss of a colorful character like Leach is a loss for the sport. Too many coaches are as guarded as politicians in an election year. They don’t put sports in proper perspective and just have fun with it, like they should. Leach was a breath of fresh air in that regard, but he was also respected in his field for his revolutionary offense. He proves that a coach can be successful while not taking himself too seriously.
The outpouring of kind words and gestures in recent weeks has reached the point that one could question the sincerity of some of it — if it’s to draw attention to Leach or to the people who are performing the honor. That’s a symptom of the social-media-influenced society we live in now. And it’s something that Leach would likely have something interesting to say about.
