On Page 5 today, we feature three letters to the editor. We love getting letters to the editor, no matter if you are commenting on garbage pickup, the mayor’s race or calling us to task. The first letter is the latter, calling us out for foul language in columns. We put the letter first because of one line, which came after the writer signed her letter — bravo for signing your letter! It reads: Dare you print this?
Of course we will print it. Not only will we print it, we will make it the lead letter, ahead of one that is in complete agreement with a previous editorial. Why? We want our readers to know that they have an avenue for free expression and we don’t mind if they disagree with us. What message would we send if we put our opinions on these pages three days per week only to silence those opinions from one of the most loyal reader bases in the world? It would be completely disingenuous to silence people because we didn’t agree with their views. Such a violation of everything that makes this free country the envy of the world will be a dereliction of our duty as a newspaper.
There is a growing national movement that is attempting to silence those with whom the powerbrokers do not agree. It is a frightening attack on our most precious right as an American. Once the “state” decides what is acceptable dialogue, the free nation that so many of us love becomes nothing more than China, where the state controls everything. Even imagining living in such a place should scare every one of us. Forced silence equals the end of true freedom and citizenship and the rise of being nothing more than a subject of the state.
Count us leading the charge against that type of society. Some of the rhetoric coming out of Washington, D.C. — from both sides of the political aisle — turns our stomachs, but we would never even attempt to tell them what they can and cannot say. Free speech is not what those in power want. They want power. The easiest way to control the population is to silence them.
Not us. We will continue to follow the dictum, “Although I may disagree with what you say, I will fight to the death for your right to say it.” We owe that to the future of free expression. We owe that to future generations who will find themselves with every action controlled by the overreaching arm of the state. For it is that kind of control and overreach that led to this country’s freedom nearly 250 years ago and put this country on a path like no other nation has ever taken.
Express your ideas without fear. Know that no matter what, we will have your back. We know you have ours.
