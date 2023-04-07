The latest example of Dale Carnegie’s quote “any fool can criticize, condemn and complain and most fools do” is the letter from Tyler Bickham that we ran in the Thursday March 30 LL-C. If you are a conservative, Bickham is someone you would most likely agree with on most topics. The problem with Bickham is that no one is conservative enough for him. No one is doing enough. And if you are trying to do something, it’s not good enough.
Bickham’s most recent letter laid out a pretty reasonable claim that the deranged woman who shot up a Christian school killing six people — including three children — was the beginning of an all out war against conservative Christians. OK. I don’t disagree. Unfortunately, Bickham has some sort of obsession with my former co-host of the Buck Naked Truth Buck Torske and me because he turned that simple premise into an attack on Buck’s efforts with getting sexualized books out of the Jones County School District as well as my efforts to bring people a conservative podcast with interesting and informative guests. I’m not even sure how the topics are related, but Bickham somehow thinks they are.
It’s funny, but Bickham implies that Buck is wasting his time with his efforts with Free State Citizens Action Union and I’m wasting my time with The Buck Naked Truth. However, what Bickham always leaves out of his criticism is, “What the heck is Tyler Bickham doing to make a difference?” Well, he’s done nothing. Zip. Nada. He’s the critic who wants people to tell him how smart he is when, in reality, he offers no solutions and he makes no effort at all except to criticize others. It’s a pretty sad existence.
Bickham has been invited to come on the Buck Naked Truth but is scared to, saying that he preferred to remain behind the scenes. Yeah. Behind the scenes criticizing, cowering and accomplishing nothing.
Even though Bickham thinks The Buck Naked Truth is a waste of time, it has been a real eye-opener for me. Last week, we had on Col. Ghannon Burton. If you missed that episode, go back and watch it. Burton is a Top Gun pilot and a Bronze Star recipient and, most importantly, he is eyeing a run against Mississippi’s own long-time RINO Sen. Roger Wicker.
Whereas Wicker sells out the American people time after time, voting for socialist spending bills and supporting wars we have no business fighting, Burton is a true conservative. While on The Buck Naked Truth, Burton spoke of how woke policies and vaccine mandates helped usher him out of his long military career. He didn’t hold back when talking about the stolen presidential election of 2020, and he absolutely knows that there is a two-tier justice system in this country in which Trump and his supporters are being targeted.
After leaving the military, Burton, a Mississippi State grad, started a group called “Mississippi for America First,” which has a mission to “promote the Constitutional ideology and hold federal representatives accountable for ensuring the U.S. government serves and protects its citizens’ God-given rights.” He understands from experience that the military must be restored to “a color-blind meritocracy,” and he knows that the real enemies America faces are China and the globalists who want to destroy us.
Burton is intelligent, blunt and unafraid. What an upgrade he would be over the likes of Roger Wicker.
Unfortunately, we recently elected another Wicker-wannabe politician. When Mike Ezell came on The Buck Naked Truth, right before he was elected to the House of Representatives, he told Buck and me that he would be a principled conservative. But it turns out that Ezell is just another fraud.
My former co-host Buck Torske had a feeling about the guy. If you go back and watch that episode, Buck was tough on him … really tough, like he knew the guy was going to let us down. I even told Buck after the show, “Man, you have to at least give the guy a chance.” But Buck was right. Ezell is nothing but another in a long line of Mississippi politicians who say one thing but do another.
When I found out that Ezell was part of a group that included the aforementioned Wicker along with Cindy Hyde-Smith and Michael Guest who were all hosting a fundraising event for Democrat in disguise Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann with tickets going as high as $25,000, I decided then and there I was going to confront the man for lying to my face.
The next week, Ezell was at our local Veterans Memorial Museum, and I met him there. As Mark Thornton filmed, I said, “When you were on The Buck Naked Truth, you told us that you were a principled conservative. Did that change as soon as you got to Washington?” Taken aback, Ezell replied that it had not, so I followed it up with, “Well then why would you support a liberal like Delbert Hosemann for lieutenant governor over a principled conservative like Chris McDaniel then?” Ezell’s answer was that Hosemann was his “friend.” So I guess that means Ezell is willing to sell out the people of Mississippi and his so-called “conservative values” for a friend. If he was willing to sell us out for a friendship, can you imagine how fast he’ll throw us under a bus for special interests who donate to his campaign?
During the rest of the interview, which you can find on the Leader-Call website, Ezell either shows his complete ignorance of Mississippi politics or he is simply a liar. Either way, he shouldn’t be representing conservative south Mississippi in Congress. When I asked him if he thought Delbert Hosemann was more conservative than Chris McDaniel, he said he didn’t know. Really, Congressman? Are you a liar or an idiot?
Yes, I know that there are some of you who think Ezell is an upgrade over Palazzo simply because he is opening up a satellite office here in Laurel. But having a fraud with an office in Laurel isn’t really much of an upgrade, is it?
There has never been a more clear choice between liberalism and conservatism than the lieutenant governor’s race in Mississippi this year. The choices are as clear as the 1980 presidential election between Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, and that is not an exaggeration. McDaniel is not just a Reagan disciple, he’s practically a clone. And Hosemann … well, he is the guy who told President Trump to go “jump in the Gulf of Mexico” simply because Trump wanted to secure the integrity of our elections.
Any elected leader or candidate who calls himself a “conservative” and supports Hosemann is a fraud, plain and simple. And now that Ezell has proven that he hoodwinked us all, we all need to make sure that we help him close his Laurel office two years from now.
