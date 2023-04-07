ezell office

Rep. Mike Ezell talks to staffer Lance Taylor — a former Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper from Jones County — during a visit to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

 

The latest example of Dale Carnegie’s quote “any fool can criticize, condemn and complain and most fools do” is the letter from Tyler Bickham that we ran in the Thursday March 30 LL-C. If you are a conservative, Bickham is someone you would most likely agree with on most topics. The problem with Bickham is that no one is conservative enough for him. No one is doing enough. And if you are trying to do something, it’s not good enough.  

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

Bickham’s most recent letter laid out a pretty reasonable claim that the deranged woman who shot up a Christian school killing six people — including three children — was the beginning of an all out war against conservative Christians. OK. I don’t disagree. Unfortunately, Bickham has some sort of obsession with my former co-host of the Buck Naked Truth Buck Torske and me because he turned that simple premise into an attack on Buck’s efforts with getting sexualized books out of the Jones County School District as well as my efforts to bring people a conservative podcast with interesting and informative guests. I’m not even sure how the topics are related, but Bickham somehow thinks they are.

Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski asks U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell about his support for Delbert Hosemann for lieutenant governor after Ezell said on the Buck Naked Truth podcast that he is a principled conservative.

