Thinking independently is a hallmark for an old, grizzled newspaperman. You have to approach the world with a healthy dose of skepticism, especially when it involves public officials. The higher up the political ladder one gets, the more of a chance politicians will lie to your face behind the $2,000 smile that got them elected in the first place.
I don’t trust politicians — you shouldn’t either — and believe the most salient quote to ever describe a politician came from a Tom Clancy film, where a high-ranking D.C. politician said, “I’m a politician, which means I am a cheat and liar. And when I’m not kissing babies, I’m stealing their lollipops.”
So, nearly two years ago, when the Chinese government, in cahoots with big-business globalists, purposefully released the COVID-19 virus on the world, everything I heard, I heard with a skeptical ear.
What made sense made sense and what didn’t didn’t. I never once believed that a mask could stop COVID-19 — and I still don’t. That is not because I am a conservative or because of a candidate I voted for, but because it doesn’t make sense to me. Wearing a cloth mask over one’s face and expecting it to stop the minuscule droplets that hold the COVID-19 virus is like, as one doctor put it, “wearing an afghan condom and expecting it to work.” Masks might stop some, but it surely is not stopping it all.
I wore the stupid masks in stores because it was policy, not because I thought it was the least bit effective. Usually, though, I wore it to get past the mask-security at the front door, then got rid of it as soon as possible. Mask-wearing is more about the false sense of protection and doing what is right for society than anything else, and no one — at least no one I have met — will prove otherwise. All I have to do is let fly a sneeze to see how many particles go how many different directions to know that if a mask cannot hold in a sneeze, it certainly isn’t holding in COVID.
As the disease became more and more politicized, I did my level best to follow my own brain, my doctor and my own heart. I knew politicians were using it for their own selfish games, following the dictum of never letting a crisis go to
waste. But in the back of my mind, I knew at the end of it all was the desire for government control. It is what politicians desire. Power is intoxicating and these are masters of getting that buzz.
When the vaccine became available, I took it — not because Joe Biden or any other power-mad vessel of corruption in D.C. told me to — but knowing my health history, it was the right thing for me. I would never tell you or your family to get it, and I would tell you to stick it up your rear end if you told me to get it. That is none of your business. Period.
Which makes mask mandates and soon-to-be-implemented vaccine passports so infuriating, because they are tools self-anointed elites plan to use to control you. That is it. If you want the shot, get the shot. If you don’t, don’t. But to allow a government to mandate what one sticks in his or her arm is as anti-American as can be — especially coming from these people.
And then my friend Billy, about 45 years old and healthy, came over to a friend’s home to watch a football game. The last time I had seen him, he was healthy. This time, he struggled to get through the door, an oxygen mask stuffed into his nose.
The walk from the car to the door is about 50 feet. He had to stop twice because he was out of breath. He was pale and weak. He breathed heavily even when sitting down. He was a shell of the person I had seen only months before.
He had spent nearly three weeks in intensive care hooked up to a ventilator clinging to life because of COVID-19. After being released from the hospital, he spent the next 10 days in his home, not ever off his oxygen. COVID ravaged his body. It was a kick in the gut seeing firsthand the destructive power of the virus. It was sad indeed.
Some people will get COVID and be in Billy’s shoes. Others will get it and have a headache for a day-and-a-half; others will have no symptoms at all. It is the great mystery of the human body and how each person fights off disease differently.
We are not a one-size-fits-all species, which makes forcing everyone to get jabbed with a vaccine so infuriating.
Stop listening to the president and Congress and most elected officials. They do not have your best interests in mind. Their goal is re-election at any cost. Be skeptical when politicians speak. Wear a mask outdoors if it makes you feel better; don’t if you think it is all for show.
But before dismissing the vaccine, think of Billy — or someone you might know in his shoes — fighting for life. Weigh those pros against the politicians’ cons, then make your own informed decision. Remember, no one has your best interests in mind more than yourself. Certainly no corrupt politician is looking out for your well-being.
