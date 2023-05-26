My older daughter Emily got married last weekend on Long Island in New York. This was not a surprise, as intense planning for the occasion had been going on for close to a year.
Fortunately for me, I was only tasked with three things: Walking my daughter down the aisle without tripping; completing the father-daughter dance without falling and giving the father-of-the-bride speech in a semi-coherent fashion. Well, like the late, great Mr. Meat Loaf said, “Two out of three ain’t bad.”
Well, in this case, it actually was kind of bad. The walk down the aisle went perfectly. The dance went better than expected, as we decided that instead of practicing, we would just wing it … and even when the tempo of the song, which I was hearing for the first time, picked up from slow to fast, we somehow made it work. But the speech … oh, the ever-loving speech … even though we were in New York and not New Jersey, it was the Hindenburg disaster all over again.
When Emily first asked me to make the opening speech at the reception, I immediately said, “Of course, sweetheart. I’d be honored.” But the inside-my-head-voice was saying,”Oh, sweet Lord, you are going to ruin the wedding.” As soon as I hung up with her, I immediately started Googling “how to fake a stroke.”
I know some of you are saying, “Wait, what can be so hard about delivering a father-of-the-bride speech?” If you are saying this, you probably don’t have daughters. You definitely don’t have daughters you adore down to the very core of your soul. And you most certainly haven’t had to “give them away.”
When my younger daughter Alison got married five years ago, I was a blubbering mess. As soon as I saw her in her wedding dress, I simply lost it. Every photo I have with her looks as if I’d just eaten a spoonful of wasabi. I was weeping like a little girl who had just lost her puppy before, during and after the ceremony. It was bad. Really, really bad and horribly embarrassing. Thank God Alison didn’t ask me to give a speech.
But Emily did. I decided that the only way I was going to be able to make it through a heartfelt speech about my older daughter was to keep it lighthearted and practice delivering it without thinking about what I was actually saying. I also decided to make the first half of the speech about my new son-in-law Mike. I like Mike a lot, but there was no way in hell I was going to cry talking about him, and I didn’t.
I breezed through the “Mike” part of my speech in fine fashion. I finished the “Mike” half up with, “Mike, I’m truly proud to call you my son-in-law. And, just a heads-up Mike, since he married into the family, Jonathan (my other son-in-law) always gets me a ridiculously expensive gift on my birthday.” It got a good laugh, and then we headed into the Emily part.
Now knowing that this was going to be difficult, I wanted to start out with a great joke to put me in the right frame of mind to hold it together. I said, “And then there is Emily. Emily is the second daughter I have had to give away, and I’m not going to lie. It’s tough to give away a daughter, especially when you think, if we lived in a different culture, I would be up at least two cows and some laying hens by now.” Again, big laugh and I was still in full control.
But then the very next sentence happened: “Emily turned me into a daddy on Sept. 11, 1990 and the world suddenly became a joyous, wonderful, miraculous place, and it’s been that way ever since.” BOOM … without any warning … floodgates immediately open. Can’t say another word. I’m standing in front of hundreds of people completely paralyzed and unable to compose myself or speak.
After what seemed like an eternity, I tried to get out the next sentence. “Emily and her sister Alison were the two most adorable blonde-headed little girls anyone has ever laid eyes on. And, my goodness, did they win Daddy’s heart” … but all that really came out was a pitiful squeaking sound like a mouse that had been stepped on by Al Roker before the weight loss.
In my head, I’m now screaming at myself, “WHAT IN GOD’S NAME IS WRONG WITH YOU? PULL IT TOGETHER!” And it kind of worked. I get out, “On Father’s Day, Emily always made sure that I was served breakfast in bed, but it wasn’t just any breakfast in bed. It always had to be some sort of unique concoction that Emily invented. One year, I had Cap’n Crunch with cheese and mustard. Another year, it was uncooked rigatoni with baking powder and sprinkles. I never wanted to hurt Emily’s feelings, so I ended up sick a lot on Father’s Day.”
From there, the rest of the speech was a roller-coaster ride. I’d lose it on something as silly as “joyfully jumping up and down to ‘The Safety Dance,”’ but then pull it back together long enough to spit out, “Emily and I share the same weird sense of humor, the same love of life and the same special love for each other. We are kindred spirits. So much so that she’s the daughter that decided to follow in her father’s footsteps instead of taking the much more lucrative yet really gross path that her mother took.”
I’m pretty sure that by now, the audience was thinking that I either had Tourettes or some sort of schizophrenia. I wouldn’t have been surprised if Mike’s family wanted him to ask for an immediate annulment on grounds that Emily’s father seems like a dangerous psychopath.
And then, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it did. The same guy who couldn’t hold it together when talking about jumping around to “The Safety Dance” decided, “Hey, let me talk about a bunch of dead grandfathers at the end of this speech.” Yep, the blubbering, stumbling, blithering idiot of a father of a bride wrote, not one but two paragraphs that were supposed to be a loving tribute to Emily from her deceased grandfathers. Of course, I didn’t get through it. What made me think I could? I have no clue.
What came out of my mouth when I tried to utter, “Sadly, my dad, Pop-Pop, never got the chance to meet Emily, but I know she and his other granddaughters would have melted his heart” sounded exactly as you would imagine a bull sounds as it’s being castrated. Oh, the humanity.
If there was a bright spot to the entire speech, it was recovering just enough to spit out the final toast. “Emily and Mike, may your marriage be filled with love and laughter. And for the love of God, may Mike’s favorite team, the Jets, win a Super Bowl before the father of the bride passes from this Earth.” The audience applauded. Probably mostly out of pity.
Fortunately, I don’t have any more daughters to “give away.” If you do, come see me. I’ll teach you how to fake a stroke.
•
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.