Mr. Cegielski flatters himself by assuming my March 30th letter had anything to do with him, his show, or his comrades. What y’all are saying is not unique or special or even new. My statement was a blanket that’s true of almost every single piece of cowardly Reagan simping “Conservative” commentary media today.
It’s why I am so critical of Conservatives. It’s a losing brand. What have you conserved? In 50 years can you name one thing the Conservative movement has actually saved? Our institutions are rotten, our culture is Weimar levels of degenerate, our country is owned by foreign interests, and our borders are wide open. What have you conserved? I haven’t considered myself a Conservative in years, and I cringe whenever the word gets thrown around like some badge of honor.
