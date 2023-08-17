The FBI murdered a 74-year-old Utah man who made threats against the president. OK, so maybe it’s not technically murder, but the man is dead following an FBI raid.
In years past, when there was at least a semblance of integrity involved in the FBI and Justice Department, my first inclination would be, “Thank goodness our fine folks in the FBI took out a would-be assassin.”
Now, my first inclination is, “There they go again, the secret police eliminating a political enemy.”
I didn’t believe one word the FBI peddled. It got even worse when it was reported that the old man pointed a .357 at the federal law enforcement.
“Let’s see the body-cam footage,” I yelled. But until then, how am I supposed to believe one word that they spew? Having lost 100 percent of my trust — and the trust of millions of Americans — anything the FBI does now will be shrouded in a cloud of suspicion.
This is an organization that had more to do with election interference in 2016 and 2020 than Donald Trump could have dreamed of. The agency successfully labeled a laptop “Russian disinformation.” It successfully censored Americans at every turn. It actively protected the corrupt Bidens at the expense of this country. It lied on warrants. It dragged the president through years of lies as part of an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office. The corruption was staggering.
Now, I would rather talk to the police in North Korea than even open the door for the FBI. If I saw a horrific crime being committed, I would tell its agents to get the hell off my porch for fear that one word I said wrong would have me in handcuffs being yanked off the front porch. These people are that bad — at the direction of those at the top. Secret police states … well, they don’t really end well, and that is what we are nearing.
But it is not just the Justice Department that has completely lost my trust. The Centers for Disease Control has been breathlessly reporting a spike in COVID cases — conveniently as the next presidential race gets ready to kick into high gear.
My reaction: “Ah, jeez, COVID again. I don’t believe any of it.”
Again, having been lied to and lied to and lied to — from all letters of the political spectrum — once trust is gone it is gone. They told us to take the shot. The president said those who didn’t take the jab would suffer through a winter of death — which never materialized — and it was all because of the unvaxxed.
We were lied to about the origins, and still anyone who believed this came from a bat biting a poor Chinese woman probably still believes the 2020 presidential election was on the up and up. This virus was created, with help from our own government, for reasons that this brain cannot fathom. But seeing the lengths that were taken to get Trump out of office, it should not be out of the realm of possibility that it was done on purpose.
We were lied to about masks, trying to believe that wearing a cloth over one’s face would stop much of anything. Masks will be coming back, mark it down, but not on this face.
This is no country I want to live in, knowing that the government is so corrupt that anyone who says otherwise should expect a visit from these snakes.
If that day comes — and one day, it will — always remember what you tell them loudly and clearly. “I’m sorry, I hit my head a couple hours ago and have no recollection of anything.” Repeat as often as necessary. Don’t ever tell the FBI anything — zero. Remain silent. Nicely ask them to leave your property and hope the federal agents don’t make up a story about you pointing a gun at them so they can murder you. Liars and scoundrels all of them!
Is there a way back to trust in our institutions? I cannot see how. Have you ever been cheated on? When you finally do find out about it, will you ever believe anything your partner says again?
Exactly. Once that trust is gone, it’s gone.
In America, in deference to the great baseball announcer Mel Allen, “It’s going, going, gone …”
