It was inevitable. Mississippi’s liberal-leaning Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has brought back the little old lady on the bench. It’s the same cute commercial that got Hosemann elected to the job in the first place, but there is nothing honest about it. As a matter of fact, it is one steaming pile of horse manure.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

Now that we know who Hosemann really is, an honest commercial featuring the little old lady should go something like this:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.