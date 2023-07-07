It was inevitable. Mississippi’s liberal-leaning Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has brought back the little old lady on the bench. It’s the same cute commercial that got Hosemann elected to the job in the first place, but there is nothing honest about it. As a matter of fact, it is one steaming pile of horse manure.
Now that we know who Hosemann really is, an honest commercial featuring the little old lady should go something like this:
Old lady: Hey it’s Dillweed the Democrat.
Hosemann: No, ma’am, it’s Delbert and I’m a Republican.
Old lady: I’m sorry, Dimwad, but I’m pretty sure you are a Democrat.
Hosemann: It’s DELBERT, and I’m a conservative Republican.
Old lady: Come on, Dumbbell, I’ve seen your record.I may be old, but I’m not completely senile yet. No conservative Republican appoints 13 of 16 Democrats to committee chairs. No conservative Republican single-handedly keeps the state income tax in place when every other true Republican wants to eliminate it. No conservative Republican pushes to give themselves a pay raise, fights against term limits and the ballot initiative, tells President Trump to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico” and fights to expand Medicaid. And no conservative Republican would have fought to eliminate the seat of one of the two most conservative state senators in Mississippi. I hate to tell you this, Doofus, but you are a Democrat to your very core.
Hosemann: OK, but it’s D-E-L-B-E-R-T, Delbert.
Old lady: Yes, of course. Delbert the Democrat. I knew that all along.
Of course there is nothing honest about the campaign that Hosemann is running. Delbert’s strategy comes right from the Joe Biden playbook. Just keep barraging the public with the complete opposite of the truth.
Get this — the man who literally endorsed Mitt Romney but hated Trump so much that he put it in writing that Trump should “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico” is now running ads claiming that it’s actually Chris McDaniel who hates Trump. Wow. The unmitigated gall. Of course, this is the same man who is taking credit in ads for the state income tax being cut when, in fact, he is the only reason we are still paying state income tax. If that isn’t a Biden tactic then I don’t know what is.
Now Delbert is claiming that he protected the rights of girls in sports to not have to compete against biological males when, in fact, he fought against the “Fairness act,” which was introduced by Angela Hill, a true conservative senator.
Of course, Delbert can’t win if the truth about him and his record really gets out. Last week, Hosemann sent out a press release claiming the endorsement of some extremely dubious group calling itself “Mississippi Right to Life.” The release stated, “Our endorsement is in recognition of your years of dedicated service in defense of human life for innocent unborn babies.” In the release, Hosemann goes on to take credit for the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe V. Wade. What a crock.
Hosemann is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. In the 1970s, Hosemann was listed as “Director” and “Vice President” of something called the “South Jackson Women’s Clinic.” Just this week, state Sen. Kathy Chism wrote, “Delbert Hosemann was Director and Vice President of an abortion clinic for 15 years, South Jackson Women’s Clinic. He and his campaign staff can deny it, scream, yell and fist bump the podium all they want to and that will not change the truth, the facts … Just like Biden condones abortion, Delbert condoned abortions and financially profited from abortions.”
Hosemann is an extreme case of everything that is wrong with politics. Hosemann believes in big government, loves taxes and doesn’t trust the people of Mississippi enough to give them a ballot initiative, but he is going to lie through his teeth to convince you otherwise. It’s what sleazy politicians do best. But just like every other sleazy politician, Hosemann has the millions of dollars of special interest money to flood the airwaves with his lies in an attempt to hold onto his power.
Fortunately, even though his opponent Chris McDaniel has a fraction of the campaign money that Hosemann has, McDaniel, through tireless campaigning and public appearances, seems to be exposing Hosemann for the fraud he is. A newly released poll taken by the National Association of Realtors had McDaniel leading in late May by 5 percentage points. This is great news, but this poll was conducted before Hosemann started flooding TV and the web with his overtly false claims of being a conservative, taking credit for conservative legislation that he actually fought against, and lying about Chris McDaniel’s stellar record of conservatism.
We can’t allow Delbert “The Democrat” Hosemann to lie, cheat and steal his way into another four years of leading our state in the wrong direction. Hosemann is the reason that people like Stacy Abrams call Mississippi the next state ripe for the picking.
There is a reason that Brandon Presley and the Democrat Party of Mississippi love Delbert Hosemann. It’s because he is one of them. Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us.
If we are going to save this country and our state, we have to change course. We have to start looking past slick TV ads and instead start examining a politician’s record. We must start electing principled, trustworthy representatives with a track record of standing up for our values.
The race between Chris McDaniel and Delbert Hosemann for lieutenant governor of Mississippi is one of the most important races in our state’s history. This race will decide whether Mississippi remains a bastion of conservative values. It will decide whether we are a state that will stand up to a runaway left-wing federal government. And it will decide whether we finally start fighting back against the far-left woke ideology that is being taught to our kids and grandkids. This particular race will decide whether we still value less government, lower taxes, liberty and individual freedoms or do we join the ranks of California, New York and other blue states that are leading this nation toward totalitarian socialism.
Chris McDaniel is our Ronald Reagan, and gosh almighty, do we need another Ronald Reagan at this moment in history. McDaniel can help turn our state into a “shining city on a hill,” whereas Hosemann will continue to lead us like sheep to slaughter.
This time, it’s not enough to simply vote for McDaniel. Donate. Give your time and money. Share this column with friends and family in other parts of the state. Do whatever is necessary to save the future of our kids and grandchildren. It’s our last chance.
