Tick, tick, tick … Aug. 8 is around the corner. This election is on us now. The candidates have pretty much made their case. Or no case. The job interviews are about over.
Hearing candidates outline where they stand and getting a feel for who they are matters — and beats a sign or a postcard in the mailbox. Look at signs, glance at postcards, but if you want more, ask the candidates. Free State Citizens Action Union did.
On April 14, Free State sent a questionnaire to each candidate for Jones County positions. Questions about education, experience and why they wish to serve us (unopposed candidates weren’t included). FSCAU mailed them to the candidates’ addresses provided by the circuit clerk’s office. FSCAU explained the purpose was to gather information to share for a better-informed voter. The reply deadline was July 1. On June 14, a reminder went to those who hadn’t responded, stressing the deadline. Many didn’t respond. Forty surveys went out, 15 came back — just 37.5 percent. I guess no response is still a response.
Here’s a rundown. FSCAU doesn’t endorse candidates and tried to be impartial in these summaries.
For the circuit clerk, six of seven responded. All claim to be conservative, support traditional values and the Constitution. Scott Paxson is a graduate of JCJC and attended USM. He served in the National Guard and over 25 years in law enforcement. He believes in a strong criminal justice system and limited government. He feels his communications skills provide him an advantage in being effective. Greg “Red” Dickerson’s formal education includes managerial and document systems. He’s currently chief deputy clerk in the chancery clerk’s office. He’s served as Jones County Director of Garbage Operations. He’s a Marine Corps veteran. Kim Knight has a B.S. from USM with a science and technology major and minor in statistics. She worked at Sanderson Farms as Corporate Resource Manager, with 18,000 employee records in five states. She worked with two law firms, giving her experience with legal filings and document preservation. Denis Borges has a degree from JCJC and is currently a police lieutenant with the Department of Mental Health. He’s been a patrol officer, translator, grant writer, firearms instructor and gang intel officer. He stressed he immigrated to the US from communist Cuba as a child and brings a unique outlook, and appreciation of our country and freedoms. He wants to serve because, “It is my God-given right” to run and “I take pride in serving the people in my community.” Thomas Prine Jr. is an MSU grad and has taken advanced courses in leadership, management and customer service. He works for Amick Farms and has 28 years’ experience in management and customer service. He promises integrity and professionalism if allowed to serve. Colenia Ross has an AA degree and many additional course credits beyond that degree. Her special training came serving as deputy circuit clerk. She worked in the office for 26 years and served as the deputy for four circuit clerks in both Laurel and Ellisville courthouses. She says, “I already know how to do the job.” She added, “I love and have a passion for the circuit clerk’s office and all the great services we provide.” Finally, Mellissa Buchanan skipped it.
For Sheriff, just two bothered to respond: Alex Hodge and Michael Reaves. Macon Davis, the incumbent Joe Berlin and Kenneth Rogers were AWOL – Rogers also stayed away from the debate. To Davis’ credit, he showed at the July FSCAU meeting and said his piece.
Responding candidates for Supervisor Beat 1 were incumbent Johnny Burnett, his rivals Scott Gable (another candidate who took time to come to a Free State meeting) and George Walters. In Beat 2, T. Larry Dykes, defending his seat, and David Miller, who’s also been to Free State meetings twice, laid out why they should be elected. Passing on answering were Barry Dunagin, Joey Toler and James Clark.
Over in Beat 3, your candidates ignored the questionnaire. Those are Phil Dickerson and Shane Hill. In Beat 4 ,your incumbent since 2016, David Scruggs, cared enough to reply. The others, Joey Bradshaw, Darrell Blackwell and Roy Landrum, didn’t respond. You lucky voters in Beat 5 got nada. Neither the incumbent Travares Comegys nor his opponent Derrick Barber felt compelled to give you anything.
The folks wanting to be constables shaped up like this: District 1, we got one out of three — James Stiglet. He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice, is a 2004 grad of Mississippi’s Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy. He’s worked in law enforcement for 23 years — 14 with the sheriff’s office. His experience ranges from corrections officer in the jail to the lieutenant over narcotics. He says, “Without law, there can be no order.” Neither Jake Driskell nor Wayne McLemore responded.
In District 2, Larry Strickland got back with a reply. He’s served as a constable before for eight years. He’s currently a police officer. Danny Gibson and Kyle Smith shined it on. Both District 3 candidates, David Livingston and Joey Davis, took a pass.
Two are running for Election Commissioner for Beat 2. It was down the middle 50/50: Laura Howse replied. She served as the election commissioner for the City of Laurel, for election day only, in June 2022. She has an AA from Blair Business College in Colorado. She’s attended all training sessions for poll workers and obtained her state certification as precinct manager. She has a total of 10 years working in Jones County’s election system (six as poll manager). She says she has conservative values, but they won’t play a part in her service as election commissioner. She provided a very detailed response to the survey, presenting her plan and commitments. Michelle Blackwell didn’t respond.
My opinion is, I won’t hire a job applicant who doesn’t know and isn’t willing to tell me why they deserve the job. Would you? We deserve better for our vote.
Buck Torske is a weekly columnist for the Leader-Call.
