We close every semester giving 5-7-minute persuasive speeches. This is the “scariest” speech students give for a number of reasons. Many fear offending classmates who might disagree with them. Just telling students their speeches have to be controversial evokes shivers. I remind them their speeches should not be offensive, only persuasive. 

Daniel Gardner

What are they thinking about this semester? Here’s a short list: combatting pollution; animal testing or not; how parenting styles affect teenagers’ mental health; legalizing medical marijuana; and managing mental and physical health while in college. 

