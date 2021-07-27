Each time I succumb to the stomach’s rumblings while passing a Wendy’s, Popeye’s or McDonald’s, I know that I am probably shortening my life.
I understand that eating two McDoubles with medium fries fries on the burger, of course — I might as well be taking a razor blade to one of my arms. There is nothing healthy about fast food. They know it. I know it.
And while my trips have become more and more infrequent, there are still times that I allow my weakness to take over and find myself gorging on absolute crap — cheap, sugar-filled, fat-filled death in a wrapper.
If a Facebook post claims that McDonald’s is actually healthy — misinformation at its worst — would it have any effect on whether I turn my Hyundai into the drive-thru lane? No, I can think. I know McDonald’s is awful for me. I go anyway. I do not blame Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar or the intoxicating glow of the golden arches. I blame myself.
Such is the case for vaccine hesitancy, now being blamed on
everything from 12 rogue Americans spreading disinformation to Fox News to, well, anything conservative. For it is only those who are in lockstep with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity who are driving the Delta variant throughout the country. The administration needs a COVID boogeyman so they blame conservative media and rogue Facebook posts.
Now try to square that with the fact that about 65 percent of black Americans are not fully vaccinated. Are they seduced by Sean Hannity? No. Do they not have access to a vaccine?
Everyone and anyone who wants a vaccine can get one. South Central Regional Medical Center has been running ads all this week — one on Page 1 and the other on Page 2 in today’s issue — for a free vaccine clinic. The only thing the hospital is not doing is loading up the minivan and going into the neighborhoods. If people want to get the vaccine, they will.
If they don’t, they won’t. All the blaming and finger-pointing in the world will not change that.
My older brother has no plans to get the vaccine. He is a college-educated, 51-year-old who is healthy as a horse. He rides his bicycle miles at a time. He can probably do more push-ups in an hour than I have my entire life.
But he is not vaccinated against COVID. He chose not to get it — not because of social media but because he is a real skeptic. He hears his doctors and his family getting on him, but as long as he is a free-breathing American, he has the choice to not get vaccinated.
Others have different reasons, from distrust in the government — wonder where that came from? — to real skepticism of a vaccine that miraculously came to market in less than a year and one that the president himself said a year ago that he would not take because Donald Trump was responsible for its creation. If Joe didn’t get the vaccine because he didn’t trust Trump, that would have been his choice.
If brother Brian would ask me, I’d say, “Get the vaccine! I did and outside of a sore right arm for a day or two, I have had no ill side effects.” He can choose to listen to me. He can choose to tell me to go to hell. He could live 50 more years, or he could drop dead of COVID in two weeks. Whatever happens, it is his decision, just as it is my decision whether or not to add a third McDouble to my order.
All of that comes with free thought — but dealing with the consequences of that thought goes right along with it. When this latest wave of the Delta variant starts claiming more and more lives — if it does — then maybe the unvaccinated will be more apt to get the shot.
Or they won’t. If they keel over because of it, oh well, it was their decision.
For those unvaccinated, I think you are stupid. But I would rather live in a place where personal decisions were the norm, not governmental dictates — especially from this government.
It is the dream of the party in power to have a compliant, reliant populace beholden to them.
They want to be the parents, grandparents and guardians of every American, because that means control and control is the absolute opposite of freedom.
The hallmark of freedom is freedom of choice.
It is my decision to drive up to McDonald’s and my brother’s to wait out the vaccine. It is not Crazy Uncle Joe Biden, or his horrifically corrupt and incompetent government or even your personal physician’s decision. It is your decision. And it is you who will live with the consequences of those decisions. Or die with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.