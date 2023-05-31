The tide is turning. The cancel-culture that has been rotting this society is dying. Race-baiting is becoming less and less effective. Anheuser-Busch continues to hemorrhage money because of what will go down in history as the worst marketing move since New Coke. Target recorded billions in losses.
Ask the insane Left, and the reason for all of it is because of hatred and evil. They will shrill loudly with calls of bigot, homophobe and transphobe. They will foam at the mouth in anger because a huge swath of this country is not falling into lockstep with their demands.
It is not hate to believe that since the dawn of time in the animal kingdom, there have been males and females. In humans, for as long as time itself, there have been men and women. That is science, basic biology. So to believe that now, in the last, say, 10 years, a human being can change gender is insane. A person can have surgery, wear clothes, identify as whatever, but that does not mean they are a different gender.
Oh, we can hear it now: “BIGOTS!”
The vast majority of people in this country don’t give a damn who did what with whom, among consenting adults. Live your lives as you want. Be free and happy … But do many of those who have selected a different gender seem happy? No, it is anger all the time because everyone does not buy what they are selling. And it enrages them. Once a group can convince the people that a man can become a woman and have a child, they can convince them of anything. And when that happens, an army of mind-dead robots is all we will have. They demand capitulation. But put a Christian symbol on the front lawn of a public building and a monsoon of protests will follow until the city bends to their demands, only empowering the mob even more.
Boycotting Bud Light and Target, pushing back against biological men in women’s sports and saying no to their insanity is beginning to take hold. As it does, the shrieks and shrills of the name-calling class will only intensify. But instead of being a weak-kneed official who yields to their unreasonable demands that everyone join their fantasy world, it should only harden the will to say NO! Then tell them to pound more sand.
