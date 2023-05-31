The tide is turning. The cancel-culture that has been rotting this society is dying. Race-baiting is becoming less and less effective. Anheuser-Busch continues to hemorrhage money because of what will go down in history as the worst marketing move since New Coke. Target recorded billions in losses.

Ask the insane Left, and the reason for all of it is because of hatred and evil. They will shrill loudly with calls of bigot, homophobe and transphobe. They will foam at the mouth in anger because a huge swath of this country is not falling into lockstep with their demands. 

