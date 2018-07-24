God’s plans for you are special and individualized!
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
NOTHING surprises God. Sometimes we’re caught off guard with a situation, but God is NEVER caught by surprise! He’s Alpha and Omega (beginning and the end). When facing a giant in our lives, we should keep our eyes on our Father, trusting Him in every circumstance and situation that we face whether good or bad.
His Word promises that He is with us and will NEVER leave us! His plans are to prosper us in everything He sets for us to do, which includes our jobs/careers, relationships, school, etc.
When things seem to go the opposite way from what we have been praying and hoping for, we should TRUST our Heavenly Father that He is working in our situation. Even though we hate to lose a sporting event, be turned down for a job pro- motion, experience a broken relationship or lose someone to death, we can learn from the loss or defeat.
There’s an old saying that still rings true today: “You learn more from the losses than from the wins.” God has our best interest at heart and desires the best for His children. Why? Because He loves us!
God’s plans can be very different from ours. I think about Gideon’s army that God “whittled down” to 300 men to face an enemy of thousands. It seemed impossible to most, but Gideon was obedient and followed God, which caused the enemy to
be defeated and destroyed. Yes, God made a way where there “seemed to be no way!”
“With God, ALL things are possible.” (Matthew 19:26)
If He did this for Gideon, He will do it for us also if we will pray and believe His Word! There is POWER in speaking forth His Word!
We may not understand what we’re going through at the
moment, but we should trust that He’s in control of our situation, desires the very best for us, will bring us victory, and give us “peace.”
“O Lord, you will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you.” (Isaiah 26:3)
Today, fight discouragement knowing He will take care of you! No matter what’s happening in your life at the moment, begin to thank Him that your life is in His hands. “Father knows best.” He won’t let you down!
If you have questions concerning why things are happening the way they are, ASK your Heavenly Father. It’s OK to ask! You’re His child! Remember Jesus asked God on the cross, “My God, why have you forsaken me?” It’s OK to ask! The good news is, He will answer!
He knows your past, present and future and has special plans created just for you!
Choose to trust Jesus!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.