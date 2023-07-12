“The far right’s obsession with fitness is going digital.”
Earlier this week, MSNBC began recirculating an old column with that headline, only to elicit the sort of laughter one might expect at an article from The Babylon Bee. Hysterically decrying the rising threat of what she calls “fascist fitness,” columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss warns frenzied, suburban mothers to shield their teenage sons from online content focused on physical fitness — apparently the latest gateway drug to “white supremacy” and “far-right violence.”
Then, in an act of sheer, earth-shattering originality, she boldly goes where no other middle-class, quadruple-vaccinated, double-boosted MSNBC contributor has gone before in pointing to the historical example of — wait for it — Adolf Hitler, describing how the Nazis enjoyed working out, therefore it must be evil.
“Physical fitness has always been central to the far right,” she writes. “In ‘Mein Kampf,’ Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies … would do more for the German nation than any ‘mediocre’ tactical weapons training.”
In other words, “You know who else valued physical fitness? Hitler. And you don’t want to be like Hitler, do you?”
Despite the amusement we get from this, it is far from the first time the liberal media has demonized physical health. In March 2022, The Guardian (one of the largest newspapers in the U.K.) also released an article warning readers about how online fitness groups are secretly aiming to swell the ranks of the “alt-right” by recruiting America’s teenage boys. Months later, Time Magazine set Twitter ablaze with laughter after releasing a story titled “The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise.”
And even non-influencers on the Left are taking to the trend. Three months ago, an obese mental health counselor went viral on TikTok for saying, “99.9 percent of the time, if you are intentionally losing weight, it is fatphobic.” And last year, another young TikToker earned millions of views by claiming that she cannot lose weight because of “white colonialism.”
In 2021, a Ph.D. candidate at Claremont Graduate University published her doctoral dissertation, a collection of essays on behavioral economics. One of these essays caught the world’s attention, with the title “Testosterone Administration Induces A Red Shift in Democrats.”
Dumbfounded as the world was with the revelation that Republican men do, in fact, have more testosterone than their more delicate Democratic counterparts (and that maybe Mother Nature’s man-making serum is a better cure for society’s ills than we had previously realized), it was not a surprise to more serious spectators.
At once, the mob that had spent the entirety of the new decade telling us to “follow the science” had fallen silent at the scientific discovery that liberalism depends on weak men for its survival (a real surprise, to be sure). But this leftist hatred for health runs much deeper than a desire to maintain political power. The 20th century marked liberalism’s transition from a progressive movement to a Marxist one; as such, the liberalism of today must be examined through a Marxist lens.
Political power is just the beginning of what the Bolsheviks of America need. Like the party leaders of the Soviet Union and the Maoists of Communist China, their parasitic ideology demands a complete re-engineering of the host nation — from politics, to religion, to culture and even rewriting the nation’s history.
In all of this, traditional ideas of truth and beauty are among the quickest fatalities. Any definition of beauty or attractiveness that the Marxist ruling class believes conforms too closely to western, predominantly Christian norms must be overthrown. This is how a culture ends up with biological men winning women’s beauty pageants in New Hampshire and the Netherlands, or 250-pound actresses like Lizzo asserting to elite women’s magazines, “I am the beauty standard.” It is how self-deluding, cross-dressing nutcases (no pun intended) like Dylan Mulvaney earn millions of dollars by appropriating women and girls on makeup commercials, fashion lines and beer cans.
It is argued by some well-meaning conservative critics that, in this new Left’s theoretical world, there are no objective definitions of truth or beauty; therefore, each individual is allowed to define these however they wish.
But this is where I must say that this handful of my fellow conservatives miss the point. In the miserable existence our enemies dream of, truth and beauty are defined as whatever is most offensive to traditional, Christian values. Subverting “racist,” “sexist” or otherwise “outdated” ways of defining attractiveness is the point.
But the second-rate Stalinists plaguing our political discourse will find that overthrowing traditional, Christian values is more difficult than they thought. Unlike their shallow, simple and sinful belief system, western civilization is rooted in at least some degree of common sense.
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
