It’s Wednesday night, and by the time Saturday rolls around and you’ve opened this paper, who knows what’ll have happened? Things are unfolding so damned fast, I’ve given up on keeping up. A guy could break his neck snapping it back and forth from one thing to another.
All I know with certainty is the whole country — like old Merle Haggard sang — is “rolling downhill like a snowball headed for Hell.”
I just watched Tucker Carlson on Fox News. He covered the in-the-dark-of-night aircraft transport of illegal aliens. Our own government chartering planes and those planes landing at closed airports at zero-dark-thirty. Then our government hustling these aliens into chartered buses and taking them wherever … who knows where, all over the country. It’s beyond imagining. This is yours and my tax money paying for this. It’s illegal, it’s immoral and it’s a flagrant disregard by the people in government who swore an oath to uphold our laws, and to support and defend the Constitution. But they’re doing it. And what are we doing? Watching it on TV, living in whatever results this will bring. Fuming. Because we’re powerless.
We’re living in what Mark Levin rightly characterizes as a “post constitutional” America. You and me, the average man or woman, we’re not. We’re still plodding along thinking, “law and order, right and wrong, up from down …” But it ain’t so, ladies and gentlemen. We’re slowing for the yellow and stopping at the red. We’re putting our turn signals on and putting our dogs on leashes and not littering. Why? Because we’re people who are good people, who’ve always tried to obey the law, do the right thing. We’ve been being “good citizens.” We still naively think the law of the land, our Constitution, matters.
For all the good it’s done us. Because it’s right out in the open today — the leftists sitting in power don’t give a hoot about your “good citizenship.” It means squat. They’re crapping on you and on the idea of citizenship. Your border, your country, your culture means nothing. Their “constitution” is … well, I haven’t got a clue. But I know they wipe their butts with ours.
This is happening at the same time those same people are putting your sons and daughters serving in your armed forces on “alert,” and sending your sailors, soldiers, Marines and your ships and your war planes and your airmen to come to the defense of the Ukrainian border. Putting all of us under the threat of war with nuclear-armed Russia. Because, as I heard earlier today from one of their spokesmen, “… borders are sacrosanct and Ukrainian sovereignty must be respected.”
Sure they are. Sure it is. Except our own. Then it’s who gives a damn for borders. Because as surely as the Russians are going to invade Ukraine, the southern border of our own country is already a beachhead for an invasion that’s not just overwhelming your country, but one they’re facilitating and making happen. Who’s the bigger threat, folks? Russians or Democrats? I know the answer. So do you. So, our kids for Ukraine, and free plane rides and cash for our invaders. It makes me want to puke. It hasn’t been six months since this same bunch of fools jacked up and lost the War on Terror, killed 13 of our warriors, and some of the ones wounded are still having surgeries and being fitted with prosthetic legs and arms. Oh, they’re military geniuses, that bunch.
And who’s watching this? Try the Communist Chinese. Next up: Taiwan. Or any other place they want to take. Because we can’t even take care of ourselves.
Yeah, my neck’s whipping back and forth all right.
Then there’s our war on ourselves: Masks, no masks. Vaccine, no vaccine. Open schools or don’t open schools. I’m white, you’re black. I’m rich, you’re poor. Destroy our police and wholesale murder cops. Steal with impunity. Legalize poisons and set up “safe zones” to ruin already ruined lives. Movements to oppose having to work. Black Lives Matter, Marxism, Antifa and shut out free speech. Cancel, censor and reshape facts. Math is racist, crayons are racist, you’re racist, I’m racist. I’m a hater, you’re a hater. Boys are now girls are now boys. Its are hip. Men are toxic. Women aren’t women. Life’s only when it’s convenient. God is dead. Climate is the new god. Save the damned whales. Listen to the science, if it’s science I agree with. Are you as sick of this as I am?
Well, are you?
I’ve written ad nauseum that we only have ourselves to blame. That our apathy and stupid reliance on waiting for the “other guy” to handle what we ourselves ought to be handling has put this once great and wonderful country where it’s at.
We put self-serving morons into positions of trust, and then blindly trust them. Election over, we dust off our hands and tell ourselves what good citizens we are. Here’s what we get for it.
Gas prices up and going higher. Supply chain broken. Dependency on foreign oil. Inflation outdistancing our ability to earn what we need to break even. Everything we own is made in China, Pakistan, India or any place other than here. Our cellphones and computers are intelligence-collection devices. Our drugs are made overseas. Teachers are indoctrinators and schools are money-laundries for “social justice.” Gun owners are all killers and Patriots are terrorists. The Senate wants to undo 232 years of how it does business to get us in line with a socialist dystopia.
We’re living under what I firmly believe is an authoritarian state, headed by an illegitimate “president” and backed up by corrupt departments and agencies. The FBI and IRS are weaponized against the people. The so-called “Justice Department” is as far from justice as is possible to get. Leftist politicians get away with what at almost any other time would be imprisonable crimes and treason, while disgruntled patriots are branded insurrectionists and languish in jail. No trials, no bail and limited access to attorneys.
This looney-tune lash-up has put us all in final jeopardy. It’s a race to — maybe ¸— one last election where we may or may not arrest this snowball before it gets to Hades. Because like another voice from another time in my youth, Barry McGuire used to sing:
“But you tell me over and over and over again my friend — Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction — Don’t you understand what I’m trying to say? — Can’t you feel the fear that I’m feeling today? - If the button is pushed, there’s no running away — There’ll be no one to save with the world in a grave - Take a look around you boy, it’s bound to scare you, boy - But you tell me over and over and over again, my friend …
Ah, you don’t believe we’re on the eve of destruction?”
And then Biden said, “Hold my beer.”
