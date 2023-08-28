Seriously? So, Democrats control the White House, and federal and county law enforcement agencies are prosecuting the leading opposition candidate for president in four judicial venues from now until, if not through election day 2024? All charges stem from allegations two or more years old? Why have all of these indictments popped up since April?

Daniel Gardner

All the trial venues are heavily weighted with Democrat voters who will fill the jury pools. Two of the district attorneys who brought indictments ran their elections promising to prosecute former President Trump. Woke media from coast to coast and all Trump-haters have pronounced Trump guilty of all charges. There’s no scintilla of a presumption of innocence among them. The deck is stacked against Mr. Trump.

