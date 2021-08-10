When I graduated from high school in 2011 and community college in 2014, my grandfather Anthony Wilken was there.
He had this beautiful archway with flowers growing on it in his front yard and wanted me to take a picture underneath it. My mom captured an image of us looking at the archway together. It’s one of my favorite photos.
Mom, Dad and I traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to the University of Alabama campus for my graduation ceremony for my master’s degree. It was hard not to think about Pawpaw (my grandfather) on the two-hour-plus drive from Laurel and what he would think.
Pawpaw had an eighth-grade education and put his three children through private catholic school on a modest salary provided from working as a surveyor.
My mom was the first on her side of the family to go to college, and Pawpaw helped with the little he could to put her through nursing school. I like to think that because he did this, he paved the way for my mother, my sister and brother and myself to pursue our dreams.
Pawpaw liked to argue politics with my dad, who is a Libertarian (and doesn’t like to let you forget that), and garden. He built contraptions out of his workshop in the garage. He had a missing finger that was pulled off by a rope pulley when he was a child. He loved his grandchildren, especially when any of them had babies and he liked to whistle at them and hold them.
The best way I can think of how to describe Pawpaw is when I had to interview him for a project in eighth grade about his time in the Army and what did while he was deployed, he answered, “Women” and chuckled.
The fridge always had cold Budweiser and the house a stale, sweet tobacco smell from when Mimi would smoke and “try” to hide it.
In March 2018, Pawpaw had a stroke which rendered him unable to swallow and limited his movement. He was a tough man who you would find building things or walking to church every Sunday in his 80s. You may even catch him standing outside in a white sleeveless shirt or shirtless on a ladder watering his ridiculously tall tomato plant. He didn’t want to slow down in his old age and continued to do the things he loved.
Seeing him in a bed unable to move and losing weight rapidly due to his condition was heart-wrenching. He died in July 2018 from pneumonia due to the feeding tube that was inserted to help him eat at hospice care. We traveled to the coast and held his funeral at the Catholic church that in front boasted a statute of an angel, opening her arms to the Gulf of Mexico.
We buried him beside his beloved wife Mimi, who left us just four years earlier.
Setting foot on the campus for the first time last weekend (I went to school remotely on their online program for the past two years) my first thought was how did I get into a school like this? Southern Miss is a great college, where I graduated with my undergraduate degree, but Alabama — they weren’t hurting for money. Everywhere you looked reeked of cash. The buildings were pristine and the campus lawns as green as $100 bills.
I’d finished the race alongside about 1,000 other graduating candidates — about 50 or so who finished their doctorates, 100 or so finishing their master’s and the rest marking the beginning of the educational journeys with bachelor’s degrees. The best part about the ceremony — due to COVID and wanting to allow for minimal contact — you and your family could leave as soon as you got off the stage, and the school encouraged it. Quick and painless (other than the two years it took to get the dang thing).
As I left the Coleman Coliseum, I saw a man about the same height and weight as my Pawpaw with a bald head and did a double-take. I wished it could have been him standing on the steps outside looking for me, but he was someone else’s Pawpaw (or dad). I know he would have given me an awkward hug and also said something about how nice the campus was. Not the stranger, but Pawpaw.
He would have joked with my mom and dad about how it was too nice for the likes of us.
Here’s to you Pawpaw — I am so glad for everything you gave Mom, all of our family and the opportunities you afforded us. I know we’d be taking a photo under the flower archway and you’d show me the latest blossoms in your garden. Thanks for always helping us bloom.
