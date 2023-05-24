In the May issue of the Jones County District Five Newsletter, there was a section: “What is micro-surfacing? Micro-surfacing is a protective seal coat which extends the life of pavement up to 7 years. It is a 1 inch thick tough layer of asphalt emulsion blended with finely crushed stone, that is a cost effective method to renew the road surface and seal small cracks and irregularities. This method is APPROVED and USED by MDOT Code 907-418.”
“Supervisor Comegys offered micro-surfacing services to the constituents within the city limits of District Five, but was declined by the City of Laurel Administration. There were 12 streets that were qualified for micro-surfacing. They are: Lincoln Street, Wheaton Street, Walley Street, Capitol Street between Palmer and Queensburg Avenue, South 9th Avenue, Victoria Avenue, Central Avenue (East of Highway 11), Bay Street, East 14th/East 15th East 16th (Susie B. Ruffin to MLK) and Julian Street (East of 16th Avenue).”
The aforementioned section, which is quoted as printed and distributed, seems to suggest, at first glance, that the city refused the offer to have 12 of its streets paved. That is not the complete story.
When I entered office in 2013, we issued a $10 million bond issue to begin doing streets within the city of Laurel. We have continued to pursue the restoration of all streets within the city. We have made much progress, but we still have a long way to go, but at least not as far as it was when we began in 2013. The city has approximately 160 miles of paved roads to maintain.
Speaking of street restoration, we have found from experience that to simply place even a minimum of two inches of asphalt over a street that is badly in need of resurfacing, is a futile effort. We have taken the position to address the water, sewer and stormwater services that lie underneath the street.
Unlike county roads, streets in urban areas have water, sewer and drainage, all underneath the street. We have found that if you overlay a street, without doing the necessary work of addressing the underground infrastructure, that it is usually a waste of taxpayer money. This is because traditionally, you either have a water leak, where the asphalt has to be dug up to make the repair or the sewer line caves in, where you also have to dig into a freshly paved street, within a short period of time.
About four years ago, the citizens allowed the city to increase the ad valorem tax by 4 mils, dedicated to a street fund, currently this annual allocation amounts to approximately $870,000. Additionally, we ask the citizens to fund an increase in the water and sewer rates by approximately 3 percent annually to help cover the costs of the repair and replacement of the water and sewer lines underneath the streets, that are needed for the restoration. State law mandates that these repairs come from the Public Utility Fund, which is charged in the water bills to the customers.
The city recently awarded the lowest bid to Walters Construction to resurface 22 neighborhood streets, in all seven wards across the city. This cost is $2.6 million, which includes the milling of the streets, which is the process of removing the layers of old asphalt, and overlaying the street with a minimum of two inches of new asphalt. The replacement and repair of the water, sewer and drainage is being done under different contracts.
This administration is committed to rectifying the problem of substandard streets throughout the city. It is time consuming, but it will be worth the end result. I had a call from a citizen on last week inquiring as to when Lindsey Drive would be paved? We have been working on the water and sewer on Lindsey for months. I explained that when we completed the sewer, it would be ready to overlay.
Our approach to street maintenance is more like making gumbo, and less like popping microwave popcorn. The results can be witnessed on Central Avenue, Leontyne Price, 7th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 13th Avenue, Martin Luther King Avenue and many more. In the near future, we will also do complete restorations of Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue from Chantilly Street to E 20th Street; 15th Avenue from Congress Street to 12th Street and 3rd Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street. We ask for patience.
The city is in no position to decline from the county an offer to properly restore and pave a street and the city also has no problem cooperating on any project that is in line with our overall plan. We do, though, want to give the citizens in the urban areas first-class street maintenance. We want to do work that will last.
As always, if anyone has any questions or comments as it pertains to any subject, please feel free to contact me at 601-428-6401.
Johnny Magee is mayor of Laurel
