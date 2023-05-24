3.30 State of the City, Mayor, Council members Tony Thaxton and Kevin Kelly applaud as Mayor Johnny Magee walks back to his seat after concluding the annual State of the City address. copy.jpg

Council members Tony Thaxton and Kevin Kelly applaud as Mayor Johnny Magee walks back to his seat after concluding the annual State of the City address. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

 

In the May issue of the Jones County District Five Newsletter, there was a section: “What is micro-surfacing? Micro-surfacing is a protective seal coat which extends the life of pavement up to 7 years. It is a 1 inch thick tough layer of asphalt emulsion blended with finely crushed stone, that is a cost effective method to renew the road surface and seal small cracks and irregularities. This method is APPROVED and USED by MDOT Code 907-418.”

“Supervisor Comegys offered micro-surfacing services to the constituents within the city limits of District Five, but was declined by the City of Laurel Administration. There were 12 streets that were qualified for micro-surfacing. They are: Lincoln Street, Wheaton Street, Walley Street, Capitol Street between Palmer and Queensburg Avenue, South 9th Avenue, Victoria Avenue, Central Avenue (East of Highway 11), Bay Street, East 14th/East 15th East 16th (Susie B. Ruffin to MLK) and Julian Street (East of 16th Avenue).”

