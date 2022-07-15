Editor’s note: As the Laurel City Council begins work on the budget
for the upcoming fiscal year, veteran local lawman Layne Bounds
made a passionate plea to up the pay for police in order to help
recruit and retain officers.
As many of you know, the Laurel Police Department has been running very short-handed for some time. The reasoning can be debated in many different directions but can be directly attributed to financial compensation. This is not a problem that’s unique to the Laurel Police Department. This problem is occurring in every department locally, statewide and even nationally.
In other words, ladies and gentlemen, our profession is dying.
When agencies run low on personnel, it not only places the officer at risk, but the residents as well. There is an increased response time to calls for service, officers are often left to manage situations when more than on or two are needed, and they can no longer be proactive in their law enforcement duties. They are literally jumping call to call sometimes.
On the other side of the coin, it also affects the department’s ability to train officers. When officers are involved in incidents, the first angle any lawyer attacks is the agency’s training records. In other words, a “lack of training.”
When I started at the Laurel Police Department in February 1996, my field-training officers had been on the force an average of 6.75 years. Today, you are lucky if they have been on for six months. You are still learning how to be a police officer at six months. You certainly have no business being an FTO.
Officers all around the country, state and even here locally have been criticized and second-guessed about decisions made in a matter of a split-second. They face not only verbal abuse, but the threat of losing their lives every day. It takes a toll on each of them, not only physically, but mentally as well. These officers are like everyone else. They would like to be paid and provided a fair compensation package that adequately reflects the dangers they face every day.
This also takes a toll on morale. Officers see articles and hear press conferences talking about how good the financial position for the city is and the fact record sales tax revenue is being generated while most of them have to work two or sometimes three jobs just to make ends meet. When they sit there and see division after division being privatized, yet they still struggle to survive, it affects morale.
I have never seen the number of officers get this low. If we do not address this now, you will continue to lose officers with valuable experience. To make matters worse, you cannot replace them. Where we used to have more than 100 applicants take the Civil Service Test, now you are lucky if you have 10 or 12.
Every agency in the state has the same problem, and therefore are actively recruiting officers from other agencies. They offer better pay and better compensation packages. We have to give the chief and his administration the tools they need to not only recruit officers, but also to retain the ones they have. We need a better pay scale. Not just the usual 2- or 3-percent raise while the insurance premiums increase by 5 percent. You can provide a better leave package.
As the local representatives of the FOP, we would love to sit down with you and discuss some plans or options to not only be competitive with other agencies, but to outshine them. We need to make Laurel the example, not the exception. That way, LPD can recruit the ones who are still called to serve.
