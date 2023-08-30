Four simple words adorn the top of Mark Thornton’s column each week — Read more, react less. Please, let that sink in.
OK, Sunday morning on the Fox News app had a headline that got the attention of my wife. “Joe Biden is going to limit our alcohol to two drinks per week,” she said. “That’s going to go over well where we live.”
Indeed, the headline read: “Biden's top alcohol adviser says US may follow Canada, limit beers to two a week.”
As the best headline writer in Mississippi — with the awards to prove it — I admit it is catchy and would certainly make someone want to investigate further. But we live in a world where investigating further only applies to the persecution of Donald Trump.
A deeper dive into the story and, yes, some adviser to a president who cannot form a cogent sentence by himself will look into putting in guidelines about how much we should drink, if any at all. Joe Biden and his policies have created more alcoholics in three years than Jack Daniel did in a hundred.
Who gives a damn what Biden and some governmental egghead in a suit think, anyway? To believe that a decrepit old man who cannot lift a beach chair can come in to enforce some sort of alcohol limit is as ridiculous as forcing people to wear masks … oh, uh oh … maybe they are onto something.
With the ease they convinced the sheep in this country that standing 6 feet apart or wearing a commemorative Chicago Cubs piece of cloth across your face actually would stop the spread of anything, maybe these control cretins see the chum in the water.
Much like you should do the next time someone tries to force a cloth across your face, tell them they are No. 1 and to kiss either side of … the bar.
More speech crimes
I have opined on how it should be mandatory to slap across the face anyone who uses the word “literally” in a sentence or a torrent of “likes.” Both are filler words and completely unnecessary, but it’s showing no signs of letting up.
We have a new contender, though, as public officials are finding it necessary to answer their own questions within their answers. Have you heard this: “I mean, these storms are getting stronger and stronger… right?”
Add the word “right” and the questioner, usually a long-legged bobblehead doll, just nods along and shows approval. The world is flat, right? … How can you not nod along?
The next time someone drops a “right?” in the middle of an answer in hopes for affirmation, like, literally, beat the crap out of them … verbally, of course.
Maybe the only person who needs a lashing with a wet noodle more than the literally, like and right crowd is John Kerry, a walking, talking Easter Island statue. Who is this clown? Dear Lord, his lone qualification is he married into money, yet he is the foremost expert on being God and doing something man cannot do — control the climate.
His latest rant is worthy of listening to, for it is we who are the problem. Too many of us. A whole bunch of folks gotta go! Please, John, volunteer to be first in line … literally.
Self checkout
for the win!
Where I live, there are two grocery stores in close proximity. One has about 10 cashier lanes, almost half of them perpetually unmanned. The other five lines grow and grow and grow as the cashiers engage in small talk as if it were an AA meeting, whether you want to participate or not.
It all starts with, “Hi, how are you?”
“Fine, thanks … blah blah blah …
After standing in line for 15 minutes and suffering through the “how are yous,” maybe then you can leave the darn store.
The other store has about eight manned lines and about 30 self-checkout lines. Hallelujah, the self-checkout.
I am shocked at how many people don’t like the self-checkout, maybe pining for a simpler time with old Gladys punching in the price by hand. Self-checkout is the greatest thing to happen to grocery shopping since the Blue Bell ice cream section.
Yes, you might have to show a receipt at the door, but that is for show and it takes so much less time to show a receipt than 15 minutes of meaningless pleasantries with Gladys or the kid from the local high school.
Adios, Danielson
Gary Danielson is one of the most annoying, pompous, egotistical sports announcers to ever grace a broadcast booth. I sure will miss him.
Nothing says Saturday in the Southeastern Conference more than the CBS Sports intro music leading into Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson. For decades, CBS at 2:30 meant Alabama-Ole Miss or LSU-Texas A&M.
Now, Danielson and Kessler will be heading North, calling Big 10 games. Surely they had no say in the matter because no sane person would choose to call Indiana vs. Ohio State over Alabama-Auburn.
As annoying and pompous as Danielson was, his voice painted the instant connection to the SEC. Adios, Gary … and please shut up!
On the Vivek train?
Vivek Ramaswamy is getting a lot of attention as it becomes more and more clear that the Deep State will not allow Donald Trump on the 2024 presidential ballot.
Is the dark-skinned guy with the difficult name to pronounce the answer? He’s young. He’s a slick talker. He is articulate. He could sell sand in the desert. Almost too polished, as in a used car salesman or real estate agent polished. Slick-talkers like him make me nervous, the kind of nervous of knowing you are getting the screws and end up thanking your punisher.
Couple those qualities with a name that is difficult to pronounce and, well, my prediction — Vivek is the golfer who no one has ever heard of leading the first round of the Masters. Two rounds later, he cannot even be found on the leaderboard.
Enjoy Vivek while you can. He is about to quadruple-bogey the 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.