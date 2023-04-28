No, not that Hodge. That debate doesn’t take place until May 9. The headline of this column refers to the House of Representatives District 88 debate between Jones County Superintendent of Schools Tommy Parker and B Clean sales manager Chris Hodge. For some unknown reason, candidate Chuck Blackwell was a last-minute no-show. I don’t know why, but certainly if anyone purposely ducks a debate, then you should be extremely wary of voting for that candidate.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

If you missed it, you should go back and watch or listen to the debate. It’s available for viewing on The Buck Naked Truth Facebook page or on Rumble, and it’s available to listen to on all the major podcast providers, including iTunes, Spotify and Spreaker. Listen or watch and make up your own mind, but here is my take.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.