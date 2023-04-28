No, not that Hodge. That debate doesn’t take place until May 9. The headline of this column refers to the House of Representatives District 88 debate between Jones County Superintendent of Schools Tommy Parker and B Clean sales manager Chris Hodge. For some unknown reason, candidate Chuck Blackwell was a last-minute no-show. I don’t know why, but certainly if anyone purposely ducks a debate, then you should be extremely wary of voting for that candidate.
If you missed it, you should go back and watch or listen to the debate. It’s available for viewing on The Buck Naked Truth Facebook page or on Rumble, and it’s available to listen to on all the major podcast providers, including iTunes, Spotify and Spreaker. Listen or watch and make up your own mind, but here is my take.
Before I get to that, let me tell you that I don’t have a dog in this fight. I don’t live in District 88 and I don’t know either of the candidates that well.
My relationship with Parker has always been cordial, but only of a professional nature. I respect the fact that in his role as Jones County superintendent of schools, he’s never ducked tough questions.
In the 15 years I’ve been in this business, the only out-of-the-ordinary moment that I’ve ever had with Mr. Parker was this year, when he was a guest on The Buck Naked Truth on Jan. 31. I got a tip during the show that he was planning on running for House District 88 and I asked him about it while we were still on the air. He said he was “considering it”… which I found to be an odd response since the qualifying deadline to run was the very next day. Not to mention that, at the time, my then co-host Buck Torske was sitting right next to Parker and had already announced his intention to run for the House District 88 seat.
Call me a skeptic, but I find it hard to believe that Parker didn’t know he was already running for the seat, and I still think it’s a bit disconcerting that he was going to do the entire show without mentioning it.
Whereas I had a professional-only relationship with Parker for a number of years, my relationship with Chris Hodge was … well … nonexistent, yet strained. I know that sounds weird, but this is a weird business. It was all related to the well-documented “feud” between the last sheriff and the LL-C. After Chris’ cousin Alex appeared on The Buck Naked Truth back in November and cleared the air, Chris felt comfortable enough to contact me and asked if he could introduce himself. I told him “sure,” and we had a pleasant conversation in which Chris informed me he was running for the House 88 seat. Chris popped into the office for one other brief conversation about a month ago and that has been the extent of our interactions.
With that being said, I went into the debate with my co-moderator Jack Fairchilds, the host of “The Right Side podcast,” with an open mind and no predetermined preference whatsoever. And here is what I saw.
Both candidates were prepared, poised and delivered coherent and intelligent answers. Both candidates came across as seasoned debaters even though they probably had never done so before. And both candidates agreed on 90 percent of policy questions. But there was one question in which Tommy Parker didn’t just stumble, he absolutely handed the debate — lock, stock and barrel — to his opponent. And the question was so darn simple.
Here is what I asked: “One of the most important races in the state of Mississippi this year is the race between Chris McDaniel and Delbert Hosemann for lieutenant governor. Who will you be supporting and why?”
Parker stated, “When you endorse a candidate other than yourself, you assume all of their positives and all of their negatives … I’ll not be openly voicing my preference in either one of those races … I’ll not be endorsing either one of those candidates personally.”
Hodge, on the other hand, clearly stated, “Who do my views line up the best with? … It would greatly benefit us to have Chris McDaniel as our lieutenant governor in Jackson. I know Chris personally and our views line up pretty well.”
The differences between McDaniel and Hosemann are night and day. It is like deciding whether you would support Donald Trump or Mitt Romney in a Republican presidential primary. There is no gray area here.
You can’t say you are for eliminating the state income tax and then say you don’t know who to support between Chris McDaniel and Delbert Hosemann. Hosemann is the only reason we are still paying state income tax. You can’t say you are for a ballot initiative when it is Delbert Hosemann who has stood in the way of the ballot initiative being reinstated.
You can’t say you support term limits but don’t know who to support between Chris McDaniel and Delbert Hosemann. McDaniel is the only candidate running for lieutenant governor who supports term limits. You can’t say you are a platform Republican but you don’t know who to support between Chris McDaniel and Delbert Hosemann, who is beloved and praised by Democrats throughout the state. And you can’t say you support Donald Trump for president but then can’t decide between Chris McDaniel, who Trump called “a Constitutional conservative who’ll make a big difference in Washington,” and Delbert Hosemann, who told President Trump to go “jump in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Parker’s answer stating he couldn’t or wouldn’t tell us who he supports in the McDaniel/Hosemann race negates his answers on everything else. Because if Parker really believed in the other strong conservative answers that he gave to the rest of the debate questions, then it should have been a no-brainer to say very loudly and very clearly, “I strongly support Chris McDaniel because he will fight for the same exact things that I will be fighting for.”
It was a softball question. Hodge may not have hit a home-run with his answer, but he at least hit a solid double. Parker swung and missed badly, and it cost him the debate and, in my opinion, it should cost him the trust of the voters in District 88.
