To the best of my recollection, I’ve only spoken to former Impact Publisher Zach Buckley one time, and it was many years ago. I believe it was right after I had taken over the Leader-Call, and publishing icon Wyatt Emmerich had joined the fray with the now-defunct Chronicle. Zach was friendly, and I specifically recall him telling me, “We are not competitors. You guys are good at what you do and we do what we do.”
What Zach meant at the time is that we were a real newspaper and The Impact was a shopper, a free publication that relied on circulars and classified ads for the bulk of its revenue, with a press release or two thrown in for good measure. It was a business model that worked for decades until internet sites like Craigslist popped up and made shoppers obsolete.
A couple of years ago, Mark ran into Zach at a sporting event and he mentioned to Mark that he wasn’t all that pleased that I had been particularly tough on The Impact in one of my columns. Well, I was particularly tough on it because the people in charge began trying to sell themselves to the public as a legitimate newspaper, when in fact, it was and still is nothing but a glorified shopper. Adding more puffed-up press releases, covering an occasional event and throwing in some sports photos still doesn’t make you a real newspaper.
However, when someone told me that General Manager Kevan Lindsey had written a column in regard to Zach Buckley’s arrest, I’ll admit my ears perked up. It was the first time in the close to 30 years that I have lived here that I was finally interested enough to read something in The Impact.
Let me preface this by saying that I like Kevan Lindsey. When Josh Beasley left us recently to pursue a career in corn chips, he highly recommended Kevan to take his place. Beasley had turned himself into a superstar with the LL-C, and he gave Kevan the highest of praise by saying, “He’s more talented than I am.” So, of course I did everything I could to hire him, including offering him more money than he makes at The Impact.
Kevan delayed making a decision because he “wanted to talk to Zach about it” and he ultimately stayed at The Impact because of his “loyalty to Zach.” I respected him for that. I have many of those same kind of loyal employees on my payroll, and they are priceless. We stopped negotiations with no hard feelings and wished each other well.
But it is with that backdrop that I was really interested in reading Kevan’s column. I could just imagine the powerful, heart-wrenching piece Mark Thornton would have written if I had been the publisher who had been arrested on child sex charges. Of course, that would never happen. As a victim of a sexual predator myself at the age of 12, I abhor anyone who preys on children. These people are always repeat offenders, and there is no cure, so castration and/or life in prison are the only two choices they should be given when they are finally caught.
Even though Mark and I haven’t had to write about sexual predators in our company, we have poured our hearts out in regard to conmen, thieves and embezzlers who have succeeded on ingratiating themselves to us and then turning around and taking us for a ride — a horrible, embarrassing and painful ride — but we didn’t hide it from our readers.
Unfortunately, Kevan’s column was a huge disappointment. If I could give Kevan some friendly advice (and I truly do hope he takes this in the friendly manner it is intended) from someone who has written a column for 27 years and run a newspaper for 15, if you want to earn the respect of your readers, you can’t treat them like they are idiots. Readers know when you are being honest or not. And that was one of the least honest and most superficial columns I’ve ever read regarding something as serious as your publisher and the head of the company being charged with horrific child sex and child porn charges — charges so serious that bond was denied by a Missouri judge.
Of course, Kevan tells his readers right up front that “This piece will not focus on the events of an individual who had a stake in Buckley Newspapers Incorporated.” But even that sentence is terribly misleading. Zach Buckley was the publisher of The Impact, he was the vice president of the entire company before his father Ronnie Buckley’s recent passing, which means Zach Buckley was now the top guy. Zach Buckley called the shots at The Impact and at Buckley Newspapers Inc. It’s why Kevan needed to talk to him before making a decision.
It’s not Kevan’s fault that Zach finds himself in a Missouri jail cell, but Kevan should have written down his true feelings, reaction and the devastation that Zach has caused. The Impact nor the Jasper County News are doing themselves any favors by trying to underplay the seriousness of their publisher’s criminal charges. It happened. It’s no one’s fault except Zach Buckley’s. Kevan had the opportunity to write a memorable piece about all of the innocent victims, which would have included Zach’s family, the Buckley newspaper employees, Kevan himself, but especially the victims of Zach’s alleged crimes — the one we’ve heard about and maybe ones we haven’t. Nowhere was it even mentioned.
And, to top it off, as if Kevan hadn’t discredited himself and insulted his readers’ intelligence enough, he added this ditty to the end of the piece: he’s going to “continue to produce the best community newspaper in Jones, Jasper and Smith counties.” It made me wonder if Kevan wrote that with a straight face. Especially since the lead story of that same issue was “Hello Spring … Bay Springs Mainstream Association Holds First Flowers & Garden Festival”… And I was reading the Jones County edition of The Impact! But this is the drivel The Impact is known for.
If it was a real newspaper, The Impact would have had the Buckley story on its front page, the same as the Leader-Call. It would have covered the bond hearing the same as the Leader-Call, and it would cover the upcoming trial the same as the Leader-Call. That is what real newspapers are supposed to do, even if it is one of your own.
Of course, real community newspapers also hold public officials accountable, have editorials and opinion sections, do investigative journalism, have obituaries, legals and paid subscribers. They also employ real journalists with decades of experience like Mark Thornton and Sean Murphy.
Kevan is a smart guy. He is smart enough to know that The Impact isn’t “the best community newspaper” in this area. Heck, he’s smart enough to know it doesn’t even qualify as a real newspaper. However, in spite of that, if Kevan really wants to make an impact on the community and put out a publication that isn’t just a vehicle to sell advertising, then it will start by being brave, being honest and telling the truth, no matter how hard it is to do sometimes.
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
