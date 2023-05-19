cegielski

To the best of my recollection, I’ve only spoken to former Impact Publisher Zach Buckley one time, and it was many years ago. I believe it was right after I had taken over the Leader-Call, and publishing icon Wyatt Emmerich had joined the fray with the now-defunct Chronicle. Zach was friendly, and I specifically recall him telling me, “We are not competitors. You guys are good at what you do and we do what we do.” 

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

What Zach meant at the time is that we were a real newspaper and The Impact was a shopper, a free publication that relied on circulars and classified ads for the bulk of its revenue, with a press release or two thrown in for good measure. It was a business model that worked for decades until internet sites like Craigslist popped up and made shoppers obsolete.

