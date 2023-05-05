Strictly speaking government, the United States is broken beyond repair. The Caesarian Rubicon has been crossed. It is impossible, and anyone who dares think differently is as broken as this government.

Hysterics are building now of the impending debt-ceiling limit looming. We are a nation $31 trillion in debt and has hundreds of trillions in unfunded liabilities through Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. Those levels of debt are unsustainable. It has been unsustainable for decades. The faux-drama plays out, strategically, every eight to 10 months as these fools in Congress continue to run up the nation’s credit card.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.