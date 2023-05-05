Strictly speaking government, the United States is broken beyond repair. The Caesarian Rubicon has been crossed. It is impossible, and anyone who dares think differently is as broken as this government.
Hysterics are building now of the impending debt-ceiling limit looming. We are a nation $31 trillion in debt and has hundreds of trillions in unfunded liabilities through Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. Those levels of debt are unsustainable. It has been unsustainable for decades. The faux-drama plays out, strategically, every eight to 10 months as these fools in Congress continue to run up the nation’s credit card.
Imagine sitting with your spouse at the kitchen table. Each month, the husband comes home with a new wardrobe, nicer shoes and takes the wife out to eat six nights per week. Then a new car arrives, and then a boat. The bills keep piling up until the big confrontation over getting the fiscal house in order. The two stare at the mountain of bills and the money they have. The logical conclusion should be stop living beyond the family’s means. But, no, the married couple somes up with this idea to solve their debt crisis: Apply for more credit cards — and promise this time will be the last time (until the next time).
Welcome to our Congress. As much as Republicans talk about wanting to get the fiscal house in order, it does not come with much action. They are as addicted to other people’s money as anyone else — just like you, but on an astronomically larger scale. Money means power and power eventually means corruption. Republicans know that, without any power in the Senate and a president who has long since checked out and does whatever he is told, anything they put on the table is dead on arrival. So they make it sound grand — cut spending, shore up social programs, stop the Democrats!
Democrats also know whatever the Republicans — a party weak to the point of embarrassment — come up with is dead. So they play up the emotions — kicking granny off of Social Security, making Pee Paw eat dog food and, their current favorite, defaulting on the debt and not paying the bills.
They then will take Clueless Joe Biden’s budget — whatever price tag is announced, add about $2 trillion — and utter something like, “We can work within this framework.” Republicans will throw a fit about how much more will be spent, so, on cue, Dems will give their “friends across the aisle” a campaign talking point by cutting a pittance over something that had been put in the budget on purpose to then be cut. A sorrowful gang of the GOP — bet we see Roger Wicker standing off to the side — will say, “We fought so hard, but in the end, it was the tax-and-spend liberals in the Senate who are driving this country off a cliff.” Every word is hollow.
To believe that, in this bloated mess that has become our federal government, there are not billions if not trillions of dollars in possible cuts staring them in the face is to believe the sky is green. However, cutting the money pipeline is not good for business, which is getting re-elected.
Some drama will play out as the two sides bicker back and forth, much like the featured match of a WWE Wrestlemania, where the outcome is decided long before Big John takes a brick to the forehead, rolls around in agony, then amazingly regains his balance and pins his opponent. All of it a scripted act.
The debt ceiling will be raised by a trillion or two, which means, what? Get serious about having a little wiggle room to keep those bills paid while trying to get the fiscal house in order? Oh, heck no. Soon there will be another multi-trillion-dollar spending bill filled with carve-outs and cave-ins that will enrich the biggest donors, who will then be able to shower those politicians with appreciation. That will allow the campaign coffers to overflow and almost guarantee another term in office. The death cycle goes round and round.
The worst part? We OK’d every bit of it by putting these snakes back in office time after time after time …
Don’t let the different parties fool you — most of them are on the same team. If only we the American people could realize that, too
