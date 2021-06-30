I don’t know how they did it. I really don’t.
How on earth my parents survived the annual family vacation with four young children in a day and age when a push-button telephone was a status symbol is beyond me. Save a few of Dad’s classic “I swear to God if I have to stop this car …” he and Mom usually remained calm in the eye of a storm of youthful nonsense from the back seat.
We all know that today, you load the kids in their own back seat, hook up an iPad or in-car television screen and, for the next 10 hours, the kids are quiet as church mice. Parents today have no idea how good they have it.
Our family vacation came once per year, toward the end of August before school started. In New York, school started the day after Labor Day, but we didn’t get out of school until late June. The destinations were pretty standard — trips to a cabin in Maine, a bungalow on Cape Cod or to a newspaper-owned upstairs apartment in Lake Placid in the Adirondack Mountains.
The trips would always start the same, too — Dad in the driver’s seat with the car running, waiting on Mom to make triple-sure the lights were off and the doors locked. Inside the car were my older brother and sister and me already bickering over who would be forced to sit in the middle seat with the big hump. Usually, that was me — the youngest — but it certainly was better than my younger brother’s fate one year — in a car seat in between my mother’s feet on the floorboard of a Chevy. No doubt she and my dad would be doing 10 to 20 in prison if that happened nowadays.
We would always leave in the late afternoon, enjoy supper at Denny’s — an absolute treat for a one-income family in 1979 — and make our way on the terribly long trip to Maine from suburban New York City. We’d spend the night in New Hampshire or Rhode Island after five or so hours in the car, then hit the road the next day to finish the journey.
When we weren’t hitting each other in the back seat and making circles around each others’ heads chanting, “I’m not touching you ... I’m not touching you …” we were letting our parents know how bored we were in the back seat.
We played the license plate game, where you spot as many different states’ license plates as possible, but that usually led to a fracas when brother Brian argued that he actually saw the Michigan-plated Cutlass Supreme first when I knew darn well my eagle eyes saw it first.
We played the car color game — which now probably would be considered racist since one of us always counted white cars.
But the best of them all — an absolute genius move — came from Mom. She gave each of us a small notebook and a pencil. On the first page was a list consisting of such things as a post office, supermarket, taxi cab and bus stop. The winner of the scavenger hunt would get bragging rights — huge among siblings — and a buck or two.
Only later did I learn that Mom fixed the results by always putting a Trailways Bus in my older brother Brian’s notebook. We never saw a Trailways bus. We saw Leprechaun Lines, Greyhounds and everything in between, but never a Trailways bus.
The genius in it all, though, is that while searching for such, there was limited time to fight, scream, yell, throw things or kick the seat in front of you. Eyes had to be affixed for fear that the bus stop would slip by and cost us the coveted dollar or two.
It also kept our minds off how long the trips would be and the constant repetition to my dad, “Are we there yet?” His response — more parental brilliance — “We’re getting closer every minute!” I still use that today, and I imagine Dad came up with it to avoid going insane in the driver’s seat.
Through it all, somehow my parents survived and continued to take us on our annual pilgrimage somewhere into the Northeast.
Vacations are much different now on so many fronts. My wife Michelle and I have it down pat. Once we get this newspaper out on Friday, I will take a long nap and wake about 9 or 10. We will have the car loaded and out the door by 11 heading north toward Chicago. I drive the first leg, which takes us to about Southaven for gas and a bathroom break. While I drive, Michelle sleeps. I listen to podcasts and news, always making sure to keep the cabin quiet for her slumber.
At Southaven, we will swap and Michelle takes over. The podcast monotones are replaced by Memphis’ best hip-hop radio station and a torrent of curses delivered at other drivers. Interstate 55 through Arkansas is about 100 miles of potholes, as if that drive wouldn’t be miserable enough on perfectly paved roads.
A couple hundred miles outside of Chicago, I will start to get antsy. I will start asking Michelle if we are there yet, and she will answer the same way my dad always answered. It is true, we were getting closer every minute. And as much as it bothered me as a child to hear it, now all it does is bring back those wonderful memories of arguing over the hump, wondering if dad really would pull over the car and laughing while Brian tried in vain to find the elusive Trailways bus.
I wonder if the memories I have of those notebooks and snub-nosed pencils would be as strong if I had been put into a seat, had headphones thrown on and spent 12 hours lost in video games. I wonder further if my parents would have jumped at the chance to keep us complacent and quiet for hours or, in a crazy way, the annoyingly repetitive, “Are we there yet?” became as much a part of the vacation as the vacation itself.
Family vacations are certainly easier with modern technology, but not better. Trailways bus or not.
