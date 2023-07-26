Whether society chooses to acknowledge it or not, Dylan Mulvaney is still a biological man (albeit, one wholly unworthy of society’s respect). To win the war for sanity, we must not cede one inch of ground on the battlefield of language.
If America isn’t ‘safe’ enough for Dylan Mulvaney, he can leave
If you are anything like me in that you try to avoid news surrounding TikTok or its newly infamous personality-in-chief Dylan Mulvaney, you might have missed the only scene in this unfolding drama worth watching this month.
In an attempt to regain his composure following the fallout from April’s Bud Light scandal, Mulvaney escaped to Peru for several days, where it seemed as though the world might be spared from another one of his desperate, maladjusted cries for attention. Then, from the remote ruins of the lost city of Machu Picchu, Mulvaney took to TikTok once again to address his American audience.
“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe,” he said, “but that will get better eventually” — a prediction that Mulvaney meant optimistically, but that reasonable people would regard as a rationale for dread.
Before explaining why Mulvaney’s remarks should be infuriating, you might have noticed that this column is not using his “preferred pronouns.” Nor will it. Whether society chooses to acknowledge it or not, Dylan Mulvaney is still a biological man (albeit, one wholly unworthy of society’s respect). To win the war for sanity, we must not cede one inch of ground on the battlefield of language.
Since launching his “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series over a year ago, in which he discusses the day-by-day developments of his so-called “transition,” Mulvaney has found fame and fortune that the average 26-year-old actor could only pretend to have. A $1.5 million net worth, red-carpet lifestyle and litany of sponsorships from companies like Nike, Maybelline, Kate Spade, KitchenAid, Instacart and Ulta Beauty (to name only a few) are not where his stage show ends, either. In October, he was invited to the White House to interview President Biden about “trans rights” on behalf of NowThis, and in March he received a letter from Vice President Harris congratulating him on his “one year of womanhood.”
From America’s top government officials, to its favorite celebrities, to its mightiest mega-corporations, the Land of Opportunity could have hardly been more generous to Dylan Mulvaney. Where else could he have achieved this but here? He may claim to feel “safer” in Peru all he likes, but he cannot seriously believe that the Peruvians are capable of accommodating his newfound, uniquely American standard of living. (I will leave it to my readers to remark upon the coincidence that a child-groomer like Mulvaney should find comfort in the Land of the Incas, a culture marked for its ghastly practice of child sacrifice.)
And what treatment would Mulvaney have found in Russia, for instance, where, less than one week ago, the Kremlin passed legislation banning gender reassignment surgeries? Would Comrade Putin have responded kindly to an ungrateful B-list Broadway stooge belittling Mother Russia for not being “safe” enough toward his sexual deviancies?
If not Russia, might Mulvaney have preferred communist China, where transgenderism is still classified as a mental disorder? Or perhaps the Middle East would have embraced him, where the Saudis are killing and torturing transgender people, and where the governments of Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are imprisoning individuals suspected of being gay, lesbian or transgender.
Despite what my leftist critics will claim when reading this, I am not without empathy — even for incompetent, histrionic, self-absorbed cultural parasites like Mulvaney. Clearly, he is suffering from at least one sort of psychological infirmity. While this does not absolve him, it does tempt us to feel a microdose of sympathy for him, at least in the sense that we may hold a fool’s hope that he, one day, will scrape off the mold of stardom-induced stupidity in exchange for the realization that — despite what TikTok has to say on the matter — America is still the greatest country on Earth.
Yet, in holding our breath for a Dylan Mulvaney redemption arc, I think we are bound to find ourselves somewhat disappointed (and a bit hypoxiated). It has long been fashionable for those who most benefit from the American Dream to pretend that it does not exist.
•
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
