It is my opinion that firearms are tools that are neither good nor evil. Any inanimate object can potentially be used for good or evil, but the object cannot act on its own. It must be used by a person with intentions.
The area between these two spectrums is when someone unintentionally uses a firearm that harms a person. This is often incorrectly referred to as a “firearms accident.” I believe a better description is “firearm negligence.”
Most people in the South grew up around firearms and are as comfortable handling them as picking up a pencil. Some of my fondest memories as a child were hunting with my father. To this day, I still use “Hoppes’’ bore cleaner when I’m cleaning firearms. Hoppes, along with the extraordinary smell of smoke after removing a fired shotgun shell, always bring a smile to my face. These two smells unlock fond memories for me.
However, the sound and smells from gunfire aren’t always pleasant memories for everyone. Anyone who’s been involved when a firearm was used intentionally or unintentionally to harm someone may associate the sound of a gun being fired and the smoke it produces with the tragic memories of pain, suffering and death of those they love.
I have a couple businesses, and one of them is dealing in firearms. I have a federal firearms license and transfer firearms to qualified individuals. When I hand a firearm to someone I’m selling or transferring it to, it has been my experience that about 90 percent of the time a firearm safety rule is violated. One instance I recall was transferring a shotgun to someone who had purchased it online and had it shipped to my place of business. The law requires firearms be transferred through a federal firearms dealer.
When the customer arrived at my office, I pointed out his shotgun lying on the floor in the case it came in. Before he arrived, I had inspected it to confirm it was unloaded. He sat down in a chair and picked up the shotgun. I watched him cycle the action then heard an audible “click” of the hammer contacting the firing pin. I looked him in the eyes and gravely stated, “Do you know what you just did?”
In a confused look he stated, “What?”
I said, “You just killed my daughter.”
When he pulled the trigger, the barrel of the shotgun was pointed at my daughter, who was sitting on the floor about 6 feet away. He apologized profusely. I said nothing to alleviate his regret and embarrassment for a few moments before I told him about something I had done.
A number of years back, I was shooting a .22 pistol behind my house. I emptied the magazine downrange by shooting all the rounds loaded. For some unknown reason, I decided to confirm the handgun was empty by pointing it off to my left and pulled the trigger. This practice is often done in matches when the shooter finishes a firing stage. The important exception is the firearm is always pointed in a safe direction before pulling the trigger. This action is taken as final confirmation the firearm is empty before holstering it. As soon as I pulled the trigger, my focus shifted to what was directly in front of the barrel. It was my son Joshua. I had just pulled the trigger on my handgun and it was pointed directly at my son.
Instead of hearing a shot, all I heard was a click, which is what I expected to hear, but it could have turned out much differently. As I told this customer about my experience, I explained to him that I have never forgotten what I did and that I want him to remember what he did and never let it happen again.
The Laurel Leader-Call recently covered a tragic story of a mother who unintentionally shot and killed her own son. The article mentioned she was attempting to break up a fight between her son and her boyfriend by firing a warning shot. For the record, it’s my opinion that a firearm should never be used to fire a warning shot. The article describes this event as an “accident,” when in fact, it was a case of negligence, very similar to the two instances I just described. I ponder the fact that this could have been me instead of this mother who must now live with the fact that she killed her own son. Had the barrel of the gun been pointed slightly in a different direction, her life wouldn’t have this horrible tragedy that will plague her the rest of her life. May God comfort her and her family.
What will it take for you, the reader, to learn from these stories and be responsible with firearms? Will it take a personal, tragic event before every firearm is treated with the sacred respect as a powerful tool that may be used for good or evil? My prayer is that everyone who owns a firearm, including myself, take heed. I’ve written about the rules of firearm safety before but the importance of them should never be forgotten and cannot be overstated.
Take time now to memorize the four rules below and quote them audibly every time you handle a firearm. Negligent actions involving a firearm can never be undone. No one understands this better than a parent who would give their own life to turn back the hands of time to change the outcome.
• Treat the gun as if it is always loaded.
• Never let the barrel of the gun point at anything you aren’t willing to destroy.
• Always be sure of your target and what is beyond it before firing.
• Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.