This month, federal enhanced unemployment benefits ended for out-of-work individuals across the nation. (They had already ended in Mississippi, where Gov. Tate Reeves refused to continue participating in this program due to its adverse impact on labor force participation.)
It will be interesting to see national data related to workforce trends now that enhanced benefits are gone. Will more Americans seek employment, helping to ease the labor shortage and putting our economy back on the right track? I certainly hope so.
But enhanced benefits aren’t the only factors affecting workforce behavior. We must consider the impact of the trillions of dollars Democrats want to spend on “infrastructure” (their words, not mine).
President Biden and his Democrat counterparts are pushing a multitrillion-dollar spending plan which is, in my opinion, extraordinarily expensive legislation.
Perhaps I’ll write more on that in a future column. But the impact of this spending, if it comes to fruition, will be significant additional investment in infrastructure, resulting in downstream impacts to workforce needs across this nation.
Any spending package that does not adequately address these impacts is not only short-sighted, but it threatens our very ability to achieve the stated goals of fixing highways, rebuilding bridges and upgrading ports, airports and transit systems, among other things.
Thousands of jobs could be created by passage of the infrastructure spending plan. But even the vice chair of the President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council told the New York Times we absolutely do not have the workforce ready right now to meet these new job demands.
Most of the jobs to be created by infrastructure investment are likely to be middle-skill jobs, meaning they require more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree. Yet some think-tanks estimate that of the unemployed population over 25, more than 44 percent have no education past high school.
Think about the industry types most affected by infrastructure investment: construction trades, carpentry, plumbing ... you get the idea. We’re setting ourselves up for failure by not addressing systemic workforce gaps needed to fulfill any long-term infrastructure plan.
Even though millions of people have lost their jobs during the pandemic, the lack of available workers in the skilled trades was an issue long before COVID-19. The pandemic just worsened the issue, as roughly one- third of coronavirus-related losses are expected to be permanent, according to the National Skills Coalition.
“Permanent job loss means workers will need to resell and upskill to enter new
industries,” notes the NSC in a letter to Congressional leaders.
I’ve written before about the bipartisan nature of workforce development issues. We can argue over spending levels, but most Republicans and Democrats agree that investments in workforce training and the services that are correlated - such as childcare and transportation — are worthy expenditures of taxpayer funds.
So, for any congressional negotiators who may be reading this column, remember the impact of trillions of dollars of spending.
Without an adequate investment in workforce training, chances are that money is going to waste and the goals are doomed to failure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.