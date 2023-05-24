Here’s a story … of a man named …
OK, admit it, I had you singing, didn’t I?
Seriously, this is the story of a man not named Brady and a lovely lady. The place is a New England pub and the year is 1967.
The lady is sitting at the bar. She is young and fresh-faced. She is there with a few friends waiting on another friend to arrive when she hears the man behind her ask if anyone had seen the same person she was looking for.
She flipped around and the two locked eyes. There was a connection immediately.
In August the following year, the lady discovers that she is pregnant. The man, very religious, does what men did back then and proposed marriage. In November, the two swore to be each other’s biggest fans until “death did them part.”
May 1969 rolls along and here comes the first bundle of joy — a girl. A year later, a baby boy arrives. It is 1970. The man and woman are not yet 30 years old and they have two kids.
The marriage is solid — not perfect, but the two are still striving to make it work as best as possible. Both believe in love and harmony, albeit with a bit of naiveté.
By 1974, the family had moved a few hours away, welcoming a third child — a son — to the litter.
The luster that had led these two to get together had slowly begun to fade. The marriage was still solid, but cracks appeared. The snipes became more frequent.
In 1979, the final of the brood arrived, joining his sister, 10, and brothers, 9 and 5. To call it a madhouse would be an understatement, especially since the handsome man had started to retreat away from the family.
He loved working — loved it. The lady, not so much, as she struggled to hold the kids in line.
When the youngest hit about 8 years old, the marriage was on the verge of death — without either one parting. The communication broke down, getting worse and worse every day.
He would come home and she would jump all over him for doing this wrong or not doing that. The man will try to explain, or at least give a rationalization, to her complaints. But her shrieks drowned him out. In her mind, he was wrong and that was it.
And then there were times when he would lose it, never physically, but through screaming matches. Each time, the screams would get louder as each dug into their respective corners. There was no feeling of compromise on anything, each claiming they are right and the one who is wrong better darn well get in line.
No one is talking — ever. He stays out as long as possible so as not to have to deal with what is at home. She is so angry at him, she badmouths him terribly to the kids, who are the real victims in this entire broken marriage.
The fights are reaching a fever pitch. There has to be a solution to such a problem when one side is so dug in against the other side that is so dug in, there is no movement at all. When one opens their mouth, the other tries to shout them down.
The love is gone. The attraction that brought them together in a dreamlike state had long been destroyed. They had nothing in common. They were turning into a joyless, miserable couple who, for some reason, continued to stay married.
Just before Christmas, as the youngest neared his 11th birthday, the final straw broke. The two finally sat down and had an adult conversation.
They were cordial to one another, sitting across from an attorney as a document is drafted that will bring to an end these two having to suffer with each other any more. It was at times sad but also filled with hope and opportunity for both of them. They knew there was no chance at healing something so broken. They made the final step.
After the papers were signed and the man moved into a new apartment, everyone tried to make the most of it, but there was still some animosity. As time went on and the wounds of division that had been created in what was once a promise of eternal life together began to heal, the animosity eventually subsided.
In the end, their divorce — an amicable divorce — was the only solution to what their marriage had become. Legally, it’s called irreconcilable differences. Divorces happen constantly. Sometimes it is the only answer. In reality, the man and woman should have talked seriously about a divorce years before — and not through screaming matches, but through reason. What is best for everyone involved?
I ask you, at what point in our marriage is the United States? We most certainly aren’t the glowing young parents of two. We certainly aren’t in the sniping phase, having passed that years ago. Adult conversations seem more difficult to have. Opposing ideas are becoming less and less respected or even worthy of being said. Shrieks have overtaken reason.
When will the time come where the adults finally realize it is over, the marriage is done? It doesn’t have to be violent or mean or angry. There is such a thing as an amicable divorce. Oh, it will be ridiculously complicated, which means the lawyers should be working on the paperwork now.
As much as I would love to believe it, there is no coming back to a unified America. It’s not possible. Dividing amicably is so much more preferable to staying together in hatred.
