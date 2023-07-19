A bold, new faith-based film is sweeping theaters, and it is worth your time.

Starring Jim Caviezel (famous for his lead role in “The Passion of the Christ”), “Sound of Freedom” tells the true story of Tim Ballard, an agent with the Department of Homeland Security tasked with hunting pedophiles and dismantling trafficking rings. After 12 years with DHS, he quit his job to rescue kidnapped children, a mission that carries him deep into the guerrilla-haunted jungles of South America.

reed cooley

Cooley

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.