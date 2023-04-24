President Joe Biden is expected to announce today (Tuesday) that he is running for a second term. In truth, it’s someone telling Joe Biden he is going to run.
But will he actually run again? Probably not.
There are some things the people of this country have to understand. This man is not fit to be President of the United States. He just isn’t. He is beyond 80 years old and the one thing not one of us walking the Earth can conquer is age. His is showing.
Forget every notion of political division there is and just look, watch and listen. There is a sadness in watching this man being ravaged by age being pushed and prodded into the most difficult, demanding job in the world. The people who believe he is in charge of anything are kidding themselves or blinded by political ideology. Those enabling him in the name of politics should be ashamed. He really should be enjoying retirement, as most 80-plus-year-olds should.
But he is a useful idiot. He does whatever he is told, reminding the older among us of Mel Brooks’ Gov. William J. Le Petomane, who just signed whatever was placed in front of him. “Work, work, work …” If the power behind the throne can keep him upright and away from cameras, who knows what radical nightmares will become reality?
Still, we don’t think he will make it, but he is out there announcing until the same powers behind the throne find a suitable replacement. The vice president is a disaster. Remember, she dropped out of the 2020 Democrat primary almost before it began. She was a terrible candidate and her word salads rival that only of the president himself.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could prove to be a thorn in the Democrats’ side. He has been a staunch opponent of vaccinations his entire life. He has been portrayed as a kook anti-vaxxer. But on the heels of the COVID vaccine with results questionable at best, he could find an audience. Those in power went to great lengths to shut people up and to force vaccinations. The party that preaches so much about “my body, my choice” became government enforcers. And for what? A vaccine that doesn’t keep one from getting COVID nor keep someone from spreading it. The trust in government and health institutions was eroded greatly during COVID. Kennedy is striking a chord and could be an X factor.
The odds-on money is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will try to use his movie-star good looks and ability to communicate to get the entire country into turning into California. He is not criss-crossing America into Republican states just to say hi.
To accomplish the change, there will finally come a time when the evidence of corruption involved in the Biden family will come to light. It will be so overwhelming that people will have to pay attention. The word will go out to the trusted media sources to cover it — with a soft landing — but hard enough to be the impetus in ditching the octogenarian-in-chief. Citing his health, the president will exit, the fallen Don of a political crime family.
Election 2024: Trump/DeSantis winner vs. Newsom.
