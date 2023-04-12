As I strolled through the tree-lined neighborhood with my trusty dog Walter at my side, last week’s “fatty on a plane” column came to mind. Walter has a spare tire around his waist, while I have a couple. But wouldn’t it be so fun, I said to him — he demands I use he/him pronouns even though his, umm, boy utensils have long since been removed — to write a column about the misery of sitting next to a fat person on an airplane?
Wouldn’t it be just hilarious to see the online reactions, especially when I highlighted the most inflammatory part of my column? Then I would purposefully attach a photo of a row of airline seats instead of my round, smiling face so that anyone who would take a quick glance would be sent into an emotional rage. After all, we do live in an emotional world where victims and weak-kneed people are reproducing, it seems, at a terribly alarming rate.
“What do you think?” I asked Walter.
“Why?” he asked. “Don’t you know what you will do to these people?”
“Yes,” I answered, “and I cannot wait!”
Thursday morning rolled around when the column hit Facebook. The headline “Fatty on a plane” was my creation.
The reactions were exactly as I expected.
First, it was obvious that most commenters did not read past the inflammatory quote at the beginning. They saw one sentence and went into a rage. How dare you fat-shame someone? The same commenter continued by writing that a lot of times it is not the person’s fault he is fat (more on that in a second).
It is so easy to get enraged and worked up and equally as easy to spread that rage to the world in a matter of seconds. That has become the norm in our society — react first in moral outrage. On the top of my friend Mark Thornton’s weekly column are these four words “Read more, react less.” Ah, if only!
A few comments below accusing my fat self of shaming other fat folks, a woman chimed in that if the original commenter had read the entire column, they would have seen that I was just making a point — it’s miserable to fly on an airline next to a fat person.
That didn’t stop the first commenter from then saying it didn’t matter, we shouldn’t fat-shame. Is that what I was doing, shaming myself? Or was I acknowledging that tossing some dude off the plane for objecting to sitting next to someone like me was ridiculous?
It is not his fault he got seated next to fatty. If any entity is at fault, it is the airlines for making the seats so small. But to operate an airline by selling tickets almost anyone can afford, logic said there has to be as many humans as possible crammed into that airline. That’s math, much like an 18-inch-wide seat is not enough real estate for people with large waists.
For those who say a large waist isn’t the fault of the person who has one, I say, “Poppycock!” The notion that it is not the person’s fault that he or she is fat might apply to the tiniest portion of the population, but the vast majority do not fit into that category.
Want to know how to have a smaller waist? It is really pretty simple and can be accomplished in three easy steps — eat less, drink copious amounts of water and exercise. Boom, there is the formula. Then again, I can give you the formula on how to hit a baseball — see ball, hit ball — but the application of that formula is why so few people reach elite baseball status. Just like losing weight, the formula is easy, the application, not so much.
The overarching desire of that original column, though, was to again see how quickly people can be enraged. One sentence about being fat on a plane and the anger fomented. I could almost feel it.
Now, take this one columnist at this one small newspaper in South Mississippi, then multiply it by however many times one can find a way to be enraged by what they read online. It is staggering. There is a reason the phrase “doom-scrolling” is part of our everyday vernacular.
Count me among the thousands of Americans who are boycotting Bud Light. Welcome to the party, since I have been boycotting Bud Light for going on three decades — not because of who its spokesperson might be, but because the beer is simply dreadful.
Let Bud Light do whatever it wants to do. If the marketing geniuses want to put a gay cat with a trans giraffe on the can, who cares? Don’t like it, don’t drink it. When a commercial comes on, change the channel. Stop wasting time on crap in a can.
So, yes, boycott the hell out of Bud Light and turn your anger into getting a decent beer from someplace local. Try Hattiesburg’s Southern Prohibition or The Porter for better beer. Take a trip to the Gulf Coast — it has plenty of great local breweries.
Just remember, there is a reason crap like Bud Light must be drunk as cold as possible — cold deadens the taste buds. If anyone drank that swill less than ice cold, they would realize how god-awful it really is. And you most certainly don’t need a dress-wearing former man with eye shadow who prances around on social media to force you to do it.
