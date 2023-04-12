As I strolled through the tree-lined neighborhood with my trusty dog Walter at my side, last week’s “fatty on a plane” column came to mind. Walter has a spare tire around his waist, while I have a couple. But wouldn’t it be so fun, I said to him — he demands I use he/him pronouns even though his, umm, boy utensils have long since been removed — to write a column about the misery of sitting next to a fat person on an airplane?

Sean Murphy mug

Sean Murphy

Wouldn’t it be just hilarious to see the online reactions, especially when I highlighted the most inflammatory part of my column? Then I would purposefully attach a photo of a row of airline seats instead of my round, smiling face so that anyone who would take a quick glance would be sent into an emotional rage. After all, we do live in an emotional world where victims and weak-kneed people are reproducing, it seems, at a terribly alarming rate.

