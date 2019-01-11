I made it very clear in my New Year’s Day column that I am a big fan of Judge Dal Williamson. If you aren’t already, you should be, too. No, we don’t hang out. We’ve never been to each other’s houses. Heck, over the past 20 years, we have probably only spoken a half dozen times and most of those were a simple “Hello, how are you?”
I have no knowledge one way or the other, but there is probably an above average chance that the judge doesn’t particularly care for me because of something I’ve written in the past. (When you’ve been writing a column for as long as I have, it’s pretty difficult not to have made everyone mad at some point.) Heck, for all I know, Judge Williamson may even despise me as much as the sheriff does.
No matter. It wouldn’t change my opinion about Judge Williamson. Living in a county rife with corruption and incompetence, Judge Williamson is the poster child for integrity and capability. He is one of the very few elected public officials whose forthrightness is simply beyond reproach. In both his rulings and his demeanor, the judge always comes across as fair, decent, honest, wise and respected.
Unlike many of our other judges and leaders in law enforcement, it is clear that this judge views everyone as equal under the law. Whether he is calling potential jurors to task for skipping out of jury duty, ruling on a Brown Circle drug case or presiding over the trial of the century involving the rich, powerful and connected, this judge is always fair, impartial and principled. Unfortunately, it is a rare quality these days.
With that being said, it was with extreme interest that I read Judge Williamson’s ruling on the motion for summary judgement in the Lyon Ranch Road animal abuse case. (You can read it yourself at www.leader-call.com). The 18-page ruling makes it very clear that this Judge has some serious issues with the way this case was handled — the same type of issues that we have been pointing out in this paper ever since Sheriff Alex Hodge decided to execute a publicity stunt raid on the property of an elderly couple back in July of last year.
Even though we have been taking this sheriff to task for embarking on a “three-month long investigation” without once simply driving up to the property and asking to speak to the elderly couple who own the place, our criticism was one of the sheriff simply showing poor judgment — someone who was more interested in publicity for himself than actually trying to help solve a problem.
However, Judge Williamson has made it clear that the way this sheriff handled this particular case is much worse than simple bad judgment. In fact, the judge writes that the sheriff might have violated the constitutional rights of Purple Heart recipient Lt. Col. David Senne and his wife Mary Ellen. The judge is so serious about these charges, he has ordered the Sennes’ attorney, J. Ronald Parrish, to get the attorney general of the State of Mississippi involved in the complaint.
But there was even more than that revealed in the Honorable Judge’s ruling. In spite of a legal form stating that the Sennes’ personal pets — “Miss Poo, Loco, Sister Angel, Precious and Abby” — would not be seized and in spite of a Humane Society spokeswoman being caught on videotape saying the the Sennes’ personal pets would not be taken from them, they were in fact seized with absolutely no legal reason for it. It’s almost like the sheriff decided he was going to not only humiliate this elderly couple, but he was going to torture them as much as he possibly could — and this included strip searching them, body cavity checks and a televised perp walk.
And now the question that J. Ronald Parrish has posed must be answered: Did the sheriff and his cohorts have this elderly couple’s pets “murdered” and if so, why?
But there are even more disturbing details that the judge brings up that should make all of us wonder what in the world was really going on between this sheriff and SCAR (Southern Cross Animal Rescue)? Judge Williamson makes it very clear that there didn’t appear to be any need for “prompt action” as evidenced by the 7 1/2-week delay between the onsite inspection by SCAR representatives and the execution of a seizure warrant.
This begs an answer to another question that we have been raising since July: If SCAR and Sheriff Hodge thought the animals were in enough danger to execute a massive raid, then why did it take from May 18 until July 10 to save the animals?
As Judge Williamson writes, the delay between the visit by SCAR representatives and their affidavits “is a strong indication that this was not such an ‘extraordinary situation” with “a special need for very prompt action.” This certainly lends credence to Mrs. Senne’s claim that the actions taken by SCAR has nothing to do with the health and well-being of those animals, but instead were retribution for Mrs. Senne seeking to start an animal shelter in Ellisville, a move that would have cost SCAR funding.
There is one other odd thing about this case that no one is talking about: Why would the sheriff go to Chancery Court Judge Frank McKenzie to execute a criminal search warrant when the chancery court handles family law — things such as divorces and wills? People in Jones County who have been involved in these matters for decades can’t remember a chancery court judge ever executing a criminal search warrant. Why didn’t the sheriff take the search warrant to a justice court judge where they are traditionally executed?
Was he scared that questions would be asked by a justice court judge that weren’t going to be asked by Judge McKenzie? Is it possible that because of Judge McKenzie’s ownership in “McBurlow Leasing” and Sheriff Hodge’s ownership in B Clean that there were mutual business interests that superseded any need for any explanations at all? Could this be a case of the “Good Old Boys” network running amok?
No wonder this sheriff has a vested interest in shutting down an independent media.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
