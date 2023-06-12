Nobody thought Donald Trump could win in 2016. The establishment had done everything they could to guarantee he would lose. But, he won and the Democrats protested saying Trump had stolen the election with help from the Russians. They refused to accept the results, and they have been fighting against Trump ever since.
A few weeks ago, Special Counsel John H. Durham submitted his report on the 2016 Presidential Campaigns. The report documents the DOJ received intelligence of “approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.” The report continues, “We refer to that intelligence hereafter as the ‘Clinton Plan intelligence.’”
According to the report, “On Aug. 3, 2016, within days of receiving the Clinton Plan intelligence, (CIA) Director John Brennan met with the President, Vice President and other senior Administration officials, including but not limited to the Attorney General … and the FBI Director, in the White House Situation Room to discuss Russian election interference efforts.”
Now, we know that the very people at the top of the federal government planned and executed the lies about candidate
Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. President Barack Obama himself and on down through every law enforcement and intelligence head plus Hillary Clinton and the DNC colluded and conspired to steal the election from Donald Trump with totally fabricated lies that the media foisted on the American people for more than six years.
The Biden administration and top levels of the bureaucracy are totally corrupt. No justice or law in America will ever execute judgment against this pack of evil authorities. Nevertheless, God will judge them according to their evil deeds.
Isaiah wrote, “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; who substitute bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and clever in their own sight! Woe to those who are heroes in drinking wine, and valiant men in mixing strong drink; who justify the wicked for a bribe, and take away the rights of the ones who are in the right!”
Meanwhile Russia, China, Iran, Turkey and Syria are among a cabal of nations continuing to call evil good, and good evil in their plans to conquer and dominate the world. America is no longer able to defend the world from those in darkness. Under Biden and Secretary of Defense Austin, America’s military is more focused on fighting gender wars within the ranks than preparing for military battles with weapons of war.
The insurrection to takeover America was not Jan. 6, 2021. The insurrection to destroy America from the inside out began in earnest on Jan. 20, 2009. The political establishment has totally corrupted the federal government and orchestrated and choreographed a narrative that most Americans have swallowed hook-line-and-sinker.
The surprise election of President Donald Trump was a bump in the road. The criminal charges against him are distractions to keep Americans focused on Trump rather than unobstructed evil inside the establishment. The woke establishment “are wise in their own eyes, and clever in their own sight!” Woe to them! Woe to us! Woe to the world.
Daniel L. Gardner is a columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.