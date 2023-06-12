Nobody thought Donald Trump could win in 2016. The establishment had done everything they could to guarantee he would lose. But, he won and the Democrats protested saying Trump had stolen the election with help from the Russians. They refused to accept the results, and they have been fighting against Trump ever since.

Daniel Gardner

A few weeks ago, Special Counsel John H. Durham submitted his report on the 2016 Presidential Campaigns. The report documents the DOJ received intelligence of “approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.” The report continues, “We refer to that intelligence hereafter as the ‘Clinton Plan intelligence.’”

