I wrote a column about a year ago titled “The Left’s useful idiots.” It was directed at the moronic and/or delusional people who will defend Joe Biden and the Democrat Party’s destructive policies no matter how much evidence there is showing the country is heading in the wrong direction.

There are a lot of these people in places like California and New York. It is why people are fleeing those states in record numbers and heading south to places where some semblance of sanity still reigns supreme. Unfortunately, not all of those fleeing leave behind their boneheaded politics. We have at least one such transplant here in Jones County.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.