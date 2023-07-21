I wrote a column about a year ago titled “The Left’s useful idiots.” It was directed at the moronic and/or delusional people who will defend Joe Biden and the Democrat Party’s destructive policies no matter how much evidence there is showing the country is heading in the wrong direction.
There are a lot of these people in places like California and New York. It is why people are fleeing those states in record numbers and heading south to places where some semblance of sanity still reigns supreme. Unfortunately, not all of those fleeing leave behind their boneheaded politics. We have at least one such transplant here in Jones County.
Frequent Leader-Call letter writer Phillip Keuter is, I’ve been told, a transplant from the Pacific Northwest — Washington to be exact. And he’s a walking, talking mouthpiece for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. He’s a prime example of the Left’s useful idiots.
Mr. Keuter’s most recent letter was a response to my column last week, titled “The never-ending Biden S*#t Show,” and you can read it in its entirety in the “Letters to the Editor” in today’s issue. However, I wanted to take the time to point out just how misleading and plain stupid Mr. Keuter’s letter is.
The first thing you should note about Mr. Keuter’s letter is all the issues in last week’s column that he chose to ignore. Apparently, Mr. Keuter couldn’t defend Biden’s despicable treatment of the 4-year old granddaughter that he and wife Jill choose to make believe doesn’t exist. He also chose to ignore the cocaine that was found in the White House that most likely belonged to the president's son. And he totally left out any mention of our demented president's most recent faux pas of letting China and our enemies know that we are running low on ammunition.
That’s fine. Let’s get to the points that Keuter did attempt to make defenses for … laughable, lame and untrue defenses, but defenses all the same. Let’s start with the border.
Keuter writes, “GOP has been in control of the House for 10 years since 2011.” Huh? Who writes a letter to the editor and then proceeds to make such a boneheaded error in his very first point? It’s pretty well known that Democrats controlled the House, Senate and The White House until Republicans won the House during the midterm elections just last year.
Keuter’s ridiculous claim about the House GOP cutting border patrol jobs is tied to Biden calling for a debt-ceiling bill without any conditions, which, rightfully so, the GOP lawmakers were not willing to do. In the meantime, House Republicans have introduced legislation that would overhaul the asylum system, restart the border wall construction and increase border patrol agents.
What’s not arguable — and, of course, useful idiot Keuter leaves this out — when it comes to the border, President Trump had the border under control. Trump’s border policies were effective and the wall was being built. As soon as Biden took office, he stopped the Trump-era policies and stopped construction on the wall even though the materials had already been bought and paid for.
Let’s move on to inflation. Here is a fact that can not be disputed. Inflation started to increase the very day that President Biden took office and then grew at the fastest rate in 40 years after Democrats rammed their partisan $2 trillion “COVID stimulus” through the House … THAT THEY CONTROLLED! And, Mr. Keuter, you have to be daft if you think the United States of America doesn’t have an inordinate amount of influence over the world economy.
Crime is where Mr. Keuter shows his willingness to mislead in order to fit a narrative, writing, “Murder rate is 23 percent higher in states that Trump won.” What in the world do states have to do with anything? Most crime happens in cities. Mississippi is a Trump-won state, but it’s Democrat-run Jackson that has the highest crime rate. I wonder if Mr. Keuter thinks the state of Mississippi controls the Laurel Police Department?
In a study run by Michael Lewyn, an associate professor at the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in Long Island, N.Y., he found that in 2022, the highest rise in murder rates were all found in “progressives cities,” with Los Angeles up 52 percent, Oakland up 56 percent, Minneapolis up 73 percent, Seattle up 74 percent, Austin up 99 percent and Portland up 166 percent. All are Democrat-run progressive cities. Now we know why Mr. Keuter fled the Pacific Northwest.
Oil and gas. Dear, Lord, Mr. Keuter apparently thinks we are all gullible. The bottom line here is, when Trump was in office, we were energ- independent and gas was as low as $1.84 a gallon. Under Biden, the U.S. imports 8.32 millions of barrels per day, our petroleum reserves have been depleted and the average gallon of gas cost $3.51 nationwide. ’Nuff said.
As for diversity and equity, Mr. Keuter doesn’t even know what the terms mean. He writes, “Were you also against women’s rights? Civil rights?” Of course not, but women’s rights and civil rights had nothing to do with diversity and equity. The leader of the civil rights movement, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., famously said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Mr. Keuter, that is known as “equality,” not “equity” … “Equity” and “diversity” are the exact opposite. Both equity and diversity judge people by the color of their skin and their sexual persuasion, and that’s wrong. A colorblind society where people are promoted and succeed through merit should be everyone’s goal.
Mr. Keuter wants you to believe the debt is the fault of the GOP and that the answer is higher taxes. Apparently, he’s a big-government socialist. But I will say this, the GOP does share in the blame for the debt, but the answer is smaller government and less spending, not higher taxes on the working and middle class.
As for Afghanistan, I’m glad we are done with it, too, and Trump was right to get us out of there. Unfortunately, it took the most incompetent president in U.S. history to screw up the withdrawal as bad as Biden did, killing 13 brave souls in the process.
And, finally, Keuter is for the war in Ukraine, writing that the U.S. has always fought for freedom. Again, Mr. Keuter’s ignorance of American history rears its ugly head again. From 1789 until 1941, with only two exceptions (in 1898 and 1917), the United States’ main foreign policy was dominated by isolationism. We did not become the world's policeman until after World War II.
We can no longer afford to be the world’s policeman. Heck, your own idiotic leader just admitted that we can’t even afford to protect ourselves when he told the world we were running out of ammunition.
Keep being that idiot’s “useful idiot,” Mr. Keuter. It suits you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.