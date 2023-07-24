I realize I’ve been boring you with all my “the election is looming” stuff and lecturing on the importance of voting – and voting for — the right people. Or at least the people I think are right. Because right people are how we keep this republic alive, and how we make America great again starts right here.

Otherwise, well, I think some of you readers will admit Mississippi can, and probably will, follow too many other states into the cesspool. My opinion is, if Delbert Hosemann gets re-elected as lieutenant governor, it’s a given. I pray we boot him and elect Chris McDaniel. So be patient, the election is in a few days, then I’ll change topics, OK?

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.