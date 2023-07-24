I realize I’ve been boring you with all my “the election is looming” stuff and lecturing on the importance of voting – and voting for — the right people. Or at least the people I think are right. Because right people are how we keep this republic alive, and how we make America great again starts right here.
Otherwise, well, I think some of you readers will admit Mississippi can, and probably will, follow too many other states into the cesspool. My opinion is, if Delbert Hosemann gets re-elected as lieutenant governor, it’s a given. I pray we boot him and elect Chris McDaniel. So be patient, the election is in a few days, then I’ll change topics, OK?
I don’t know Hosemann. He’s probably not somebody who’d give me the time of day if I ever met him. And based on what I’ve read and heard, I probably wouldn’t want him to. I do know Chris McDaniel, though. We’re not buddies or pals or anything close. But I know him, he knows me and we’re on the same page “politically” and, I believe, share the same love of our Mississippi and country.
That’s what really does make America great. All these people — him, me and you — us, that couple next door. That whatever our differences and backgrounds, race, education, social place, jobs, income … whatever, we share that one thing and cherish being the lucky people we are to have this land to call ours.
This state election is important because all of us in Mississippi are one patch in the 50-state quilt, and like I’ve written before, it’s each of the states that makes the whole. So, McDaniel’s a local guy, born here with his roots deep, deep in Jones County and Mississippi, ... and me, well I’m an immigrant from out west and have adopted here as my home now. But I’ve been here a decade – and that’s a long damned time at my age — and when people ask me where I’m from, “I’m from Mississippi” rolls proudly off my tongue. McDaniel’s been my senator since I got here, and I couldn’t have asked for a better one. I believe he truly knows how important this state is and how important all of us are, and that Mississippi should, and can, be a leader in the future for our country.
I’m cynical about government. My first column for this paper, in April 2021, was titled “How To Be A Hero.” I wrote about how I believe too many elected and appointed officials – at every level of government — use their oath as a perfunctory, ceremonial necessity to assume office. Chris McDaniel isn’t one of those. He embraces his oath and lives to it.
When I write about politics, what I really mean is ideas and their worth. Politics is just a sales mechanism for us to decide if one politician or another shares our ideas, ideals, values and hopes. McDaniel leaves me no doubt with him as lieutenant governor — he’ll lead the Senate and Mississippi in the right direction. He may be called a politician, but it’s what’s in his heart that put him in that job and why we in his district have kept him there. And I believe he’s the right man, at the right time to take us ahead. I’ve been very fortunate to meet some heroic people, and I count Chris McDaniel as one of them.
And when we do put Chris in that office, who are we going to put in the seat he vacates in the senate? Robin Robinson says she wants the job. I don’t think she ought to have it. I’ve got nothing personally against her. In the few times we’ve met, she’s been friendly and polite. It’s what she hasn’t been that tells me she isn’t the person for the job. I don’t know what motivated her to get into politics, but I have my opinion. And whenever I hear her speak publicly, it’s jingoism and the usual promises. She hasn’t been a good representative. She produced no substantive legislation in Jackson during her term. She’s lackluster, at best, and her grades from Americans for Prosperity and other conservative watchdogs bear that out.
I know I communicated numerous concerns and ideas for action on her part to her – and I’ve got the paper trail, right here on the old PC machine — and not one got any attention. But she’s nice. I don’t care about nice in my representatives in government. I want someone who will work, and work hard to address the issues we face, not voice platitudes and scripted promises. My view is she hasn’t earned her way from the House to the upper chamber, and if she got there, she’d continue as she has. She’s not a leader, and worse, her heart isn’t in it.
Don Hartness is a deserving aspirant to replace McDaniel. Where Robinson’s loaded and well-connected socially, Hartness is working his tail off to get the job, out of his own pocket. He’s not running to be Prom Queen. He even sold his prized beloved Mustang to seed this run.
Every day, despite having a job, he’s knocking on doors, asking folks what they want and telling them where he stands on things needing action. He and Chris are pretty much eye-to-eye on the important issues we face, and McDaniel’s going to need him when he’s overseeing the Senate, because although there are a lot of good conservatives vying for office this election, plenty of RINOs will be back.
Hartness believes in and loves Mississippi and our people and this nation the way McDaniel does. He wants more money in our pockets, less government in our business, our voice restored through the Ballot Initiative and education in the hands of parents. He’s a veteran and gives all for our veterans, and believes law and justice must prevail. He’s no climber, just another hero who believes in service and his oath.
