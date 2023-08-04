Over the years, these eyes have witnessed a lot of tragedy and heartbreak. Some, I can still see, feel, smell anytime I want to ... and, more often, when I don’t.
Among the images that are toughest to shake are those of children in courtrooms, sobbing and saying, “They didn’t believe me,” after jurors found their accused abusers not guilty.
Family, friends and prosecutors offer hugs and soft words of encouragement, but that doesn’t console the kids. They know. The 12 strangers they just trusted enough to tell their excruciating story to didn’t trust them. That’s the way it’s perceived, at least, because .... well, that’s what it boils down to. And it’s been happening a lot in recent years.
Too many jurors seem reluctant to show the same courage these children do after they are convinced to trust the system and the truth-seekers to get justice. First, their innocence is stolen in the dark, then it’s stolen again in the light of the courtroom, where they get a harsh, real-world lesson — the good guys don’t always win.
Now, to be fair, serving as a juror for one of these cases in which there is no absolute proof wouldn’t be easy. Holding the fate of a fellow human in your hand is a huge responsibility, and anyone who doesn’t understand that shouldn’t serve on a jury.
But there are some extremely important words in all jury instructions that should be heeded by everyone who serves in that crucial role — “reasonable doubt.” Did prosecutors prove the case within a “reasonable” doubt? Not “all” doubt. Not absolute certainty. Not incontrovertible proof.
There was a time — and it wasn’t that many years ago — when the word “reasonable” was understood and adhered to, for the most part. That was before makers of “documentaries” began swamping networks and streaming services with woeful tales of the wrongly convicted, sending viewers into a vortex of similar stories. That was before “social-justice warriors” began sharing every single one of those stories on every social-media platform available. That was before “leaders” began encouraging distrust of the police for political purposes.
That was before everyone who had ever been wronged by anyone in a position of authority could find each other and “congregate” on a site to tell how they or their loved ones were betrayed by the system — framing the story in a way that is most favorable to them, of course, and shouting down anyone who dares suggest an alternative opinion.
There’s no room for “reasonable” in their world. And jurors don’t want to wind up as villains in that vicious world. Upsetting the victims and their families is safer than upsetting the unhinged masses in the cybersphere, who inexplicably have power in our society despite being virtually useless in it since they lack the ability to cope with anything they can’t control and are not capable of producing anything of value.
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin has been the prosecutor in most of these kinds of cases in recent years. She always emphasizes the “reasonable doubt” to jurors, pointing out that these kinds of crimes happen in the shadows, under the cloak of shame — for the villain and the victim.
She and Investigator Tonya Madison work together to get these children and families to trust them, to stand up and talk about agonizing and embarrassing things that they don’t even want to say to a parent, preacher or counselor ... yet they muster up the courage to say it in front of a courtroom of strangers, just a few feet from the person who likely threatened to hurt them or their siblings or parent if they ever told what happened, and there’s a defense attorney who is going to try to convince the jury that they’re lying.
But these children trust their advocates, the system, and they go through the grueling ordeal ... all for nothing. Their sobs haunt me. And I know they haunt Martin and Madison and everyone else involved in the cases.
In recent years, after a few of these trials ended with another tough “not guilty” verdict, the echoes of the sobs still in our minds, Martin and I have lamented that it’s reached a point where jurors demand video evidence in order to convict someone in a child-sex crime — and that’s just not a reasonable expectation with these kinds of offenses.
But lo and behold, that changed this week. A teen girl who should be hailed as a heroine did just that. She set up a cellphone to capture her molester, then faced him down in court, over the objections of her mother, who wasn’t all aboard the justice train to send her boyfriend to prison. Standing by your man, not your daughter, is despicable. And far too common.
Thankfully, this girl knew what she was up against and took care of it herself, with the assistance of the sheriff’s department and DA’s office, and earned the admiration of everyone involved in the case along the way.
It’s a shame it’s come to that to get a conviction — not only for the victim, but for the jurors and court officials who had to endure viewing the disturbing video.
Why the villain — illegal alien Celstino Ramos, 40 — went to trial with evidence like that against him instead of taking a plea agreement is beyond me. Thankfully — and not surprisingly — Judge Dal Williamson gave him the maximum penalty, 15 years. Anyone who clogs up the court’s time and resources with a trial against overwhelming evidence deserves to get every minute behind bars that he or she can legally be sentenced to.
People who are sexually attracted to children and can’t control their urges should remove themselves from society (feel free to interpret that any way you want to). If they won’t, then the system should.
Madison and Martin make a passionate team, especially when it comes to cases involving children. They have charged dozens of drug-using pregnant women over the last decade, which has given dozens of local children a chance at life that they otherwise would not have had. Defense attorneys and appellate courts have questioned the charge of “felony child abuse” in some of those cases. But getting a conviction isn’t the point. It’s buying time for the babies, giving them a chance. And Madison and Martin have done that. Those two, who share a birthday on July 15, are the reason a whole lot of local children still have birthdays.
Drugs can be flushed from their bodies. The effects can be overcome. But the scars of sexual abuse are harder to heal. Feeling let down by the system after baring your soul and trusting it to work is the proverbial salt in a festering, open wound.
Madison and Martin and other law enforcement officials will continue to put their passion into working on behalf of victims. Let’s hope and pray that jurors will hold up their end by remembering “reasonable” doubt. It’s a word and spirit that’s disappearing but is sorely needed.
