Lately, I’ve noticed we have been honoring different heroes that are most deserving. I would like to mention and recognize another hero in the work force that has recently retired and that person is Stefanie Pridgen.
Stefanie was the multitasker postal worker at the Choctaw Post Office in Laurel. She greeted everyone with a smile and would go to ends length to help all that came in whether it was to mail a package, buy stamps, money orders ... what ever a customer needed she made sure they left the Choctaw Post Office a happy patron.
I know I’m not the only person that is missing her service, but in the meantime, the postal worker that is now at her window has some big shoes to fill.
Enjoy your retirement Stefanie as you are most deserving after your many years of service to the public!
Deane Singley
Laurel
Re-evaluating life
As this year comes to a timely end, I now re-evaluate my own individual life. At this moment, I look within and ask myself, “Are you a better person now than you were last year?” This is the question that America must ask itself.
The events of Jan. 6, 2021 and this continuing misrepresentation of the truth, the politicizing of vaccines and wearing masks and, finally, the efforts to avoid, discontinue or even began to teach factual history is disturbing.
The willingness of the previous administration because of there personal and political hindrance, aided in the countless loss of life from the COVID-19 virus, consequently, scientific research was delayed. The Biden/Harris administration hasn’t resorted to holding a political gun on not one American citizen. Only after selfishness, self-centeredness and pious irrelevancies reared its head, were mandates issued. Mandates were necessary because of those individual who disregarded the health of others. Thankfully, after global research, it was determined that vaccines, masks and other safety measures do work.
In the hands of some individuals, soft-mindedness is society’s greatest danger, especially to our small children. Change and fear of the new is what morbidly terrifies the soft minded. World history allows us to remember the danger of soft mindedness. Dictators like Adolf Hitler capitalized using his followers. He said. “I use emotion for many and reason for the few.” Mississippi joining a lawsuit as its citizens struggle to survive is another prime example of soft-minded individuals whether penned, printed or gaveled.
Every parent at some point faces the dilemma of explaining the facts of life to his/her child, telling them that the truth matters. The challenge for that parent at that moment is to live it.
Johnny Harper
Laurel
