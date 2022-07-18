I was shocked when I watched Outnumbered on Fox News today. Richard Fowler was the non-child producing person on the program. and while the program was on President Biden spoke about abortion rights.
Both Richard and Joe used the forbiden word woman many times. For the last month or so they have said the words woman or man were forbiden. You are supposed to say child bearing person (women) or non-child bearing person (man).
I have been training myself to say these phrases for over a month and today they both used the word woman numerous times on today show. Now I’m really confused. I don’t know what to call those people. I also don’t have a clue as to what Joe was talking about today.
–Ott Martin
Ellisville
