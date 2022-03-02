Currently, I am home in bed with “The VID” as my 20-year-old son calls it. After being trapped inside for the 5th day now, I am a bit stir crazy and feel that while I have The VID here at home in America, it is better than being healthy in the Ukraine. It is heartbreaking to watch their country being pilfered and heartwarming as the world demonstrates against Putin’s actions.
One thought why this war was instigated, is Russia’s quest for oil, money and power which comes to those who control pipeline crossing right-of-way’s that could run from Russia into all of Europe (Nord Stream 2 is subsea Baltic Sea to eastern Europe). Annexing the Ukraine would allow numerous land pipeline crossings into multiple European markets, thus increasing Europe’s dependency on Russian gas.
Without getting into all the dynamics associated with the situation, this invasion is driving oil and gas markets up, which in turn is causing financial pain to everyday Americans. What happens in the Ukraine, greatly affect us here at home, in Laurel, no matter what your financial status may be.
I am not going to make this a political opinion article; however, it is difficult to not. The world is thinking “green new deal, clean-air” these days and rightfully so in some instances. The world’s energy supply-demand scale is in near balance today where demand equals supply. Today, one slight hick-up on either side of the equation causes a significant price swing.
This President decided on Day 1 that it was best to have the railroads haul some of the 830,000 barrels of oil per day in tank cars 1,179 miles from Canada’s oil sands to Nebraska by ending the construction of the XL Keystone Pipeline. No. 1, railroad is the most environmentally unfriendly way to transport oil compared to pipelining; No. 2, increases the cost of the product being delivered; No. 3 that capacity cannot be delivered each day to the United States, therefore causes a shortage; and, No. 4 is only good for the railroad companies specifically Burlington Northern Sata Fe.
Warren Buffett owns $44,000,000,000 (yes, $44B) worth on BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) railroad stock. His fund, Berkshire Hathaway, on Friday reported $90B in net earnings for 2021. We know that members of congress sit on the various transportation oversite committees are allowed to invest in the companies where their decisions pave the path to profits (and losses). As long as congress is allowed to sit on committees that directly influence laws of companies which hold their investments, there will ALWAYS be a conflict of interest. This is not an isolated case!
It is yet another disheartening thought to reflect upon how our great nation is allowing public servants to profit at all of our expense. I wish I could now say I feel better, but I don’t.
