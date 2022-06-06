I find it hard to understand why all these millions of migrants want to come to the United States. Undoubtedly they must have been doing pretty well where they were.
I heard a Fox News reporter ask a migrant some questions about coming here.
He told her that you had to give the cartel $12,000 before they would allow you to cross the border. That would be $24,000 for a man and his wife not counting any children. I have never heard a reporter ask one of the migrants where they get the money. If they are as impoverished as they say they are, I want to be impoverished because I couldn’t pay $12,000 if I wanted to go to Mexico.
