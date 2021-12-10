Jim, looks like someone dropped the ball. The 2,403 killed in the Pearl Harbor, Hawaii attack on December 7, 1941 deserved a little more notice than a short writeup in the TODAY in HISTORY section on page 7 , December 7 , 2021.
I wonder if Japan remembered the 64 servicemen of the Imperial Japanese Navy who were lost on that day?
William Lightsey
Laurel
Point of books is to do better, not man’s ID
To protect the privacy of some of the characters in my book, “Penis Politics,” I have changed their names as the Laurel Leader-Call editor Mark Thornton made clear in his recent article about the book.
The individual who raped a high school friend of mine was a school official who had been a coach but was NOT my basketball coach.
Speaking out about the dangers and damage of sexual abuse and harassment is most important, not speculating about who any of the characters are, as some who read the article have done.
What matters most is what happened to this young girl and other young girls like her on sports teams that have become infested with grown men, abusing or harassing their players, not just in basketball, but in soccer, gymnastics, tennis and other athletic activities.
I hope people reading the book will think about how we all can raise our daughters and sons to be more aware of the misconduct of men in positions of authority, power and control and teach them how to end it in their own lives.
Karen Hinton,
author
New Orleans
