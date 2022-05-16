It looks like we are going to have a new Czar Nina Jankowicz, the Czar of disinformation. I don’t think she will have time to worry about me. She has a lot bigger fish to fry.
First on her list should be the “Big Man” Joe Biden. If he opens his mouth everything he says is disinformation, “a lie.” Nee on her list should be Secretary of Homeland Security, Mayorkas. He don’t know what the truth means, every thing he says is disinformation, “a lie.” Next on her list should be Jen Psaki. She probably don’t have a choice but to give disinformation although I think she enjoys giving it. I could go on and on with names like Nancy Pelosi, the Squad and many others that need investigating. There’s no shortage of disinformation out there.
The worst disinformation that I’ve heard is all of them blame Donald Trump for our failures.
