I want to ask the mayor of Laurel about this new tourism tax and I would like or rather I challenge him to answer this truthfully in the paper
This is my question he has repeatedly stated both in the paper and at council meetings that this tax will not affect the people on Laurel or Jones county that the tourist that visit here will be paying the tax when they purchase meals at restaurants or rooms at hotels
Does this mean that when I go out to eat that since I live here that I am exempt from paying this tax Does it mean that if I have storm damage or for some other reason I need to get a hotel room for a few days while my house is being repaired do I have to pay this tax or am I exempt I would like a straight clear answer to this a simple yes or no
But if the answer is yes I have to pay the tax I would ask the people of Laurel and Jones county to rethink their vote on this because it was put in front of them using false pretense All I heard from the mayor is this is not going to affect people here just visitors
If local people are not exempt then politicians should be held accountable for what they say and should be presenting the whole truth not just what they want the public to hear One last thought before the vote I contacted city hall for the answer to the above but all I got was a run around no one would answer straight and the mayor was never available
Tom Buchanan
Laurel
Palazzo could have lost had LL-C printed letter
I am confused. As I have often stated, I’m not necessarily the most intelligent individual that the Good Lord ever strung a gut through but I’m not nearly as dumb as I occasionally get credit for being. With all the uproar regarding the need (and desire) to get rid of out- of-touch career politicians in Washington, DC, our very own incumbent District 4 U.S. Congressman topped the field of seven candidates in the recent primary election. The relatively small gap between first and second place is somewhat encouraging, however.
One can only wonder if, had my previous submission (with its excellent words of advice) to this superb periodical come out prior to the primary election, maybe Congressman Palazzo might have been eliminated from the run-off election. The world will never know. However, we still have the opportunity to elect a new representative for our fair district, someone who has not spent the last ten years about as far away (philosophically speaking) from
South Mississippi as one can get without leaving the Continental United States (geographically speaking). I heard a campaign advertisement on the radio calling the congressman’s opponent everything but the Antichrist. Coming from someone so steeped in Washington RepublicRAT tradition, I view it as a rousing endorsement of his opponent. It had the familiar ring of desperation that is becoming so prevalent these days.
Even more frustrating (at first glance) is the fact that, as pointed out in this past Saturday’s Laurel Leader-Call, only fifteen percent of qualified voters turned out for the election. I have to wonder how many of those who skipped the opportunity to vote were complaining that “Somebody needs to do something!” before the end of Election Day. With my wife presently nursing a broken leg, making it really inconvenient and troublesome to go anywhere, we still fulfilled the obligation to exercise the right that so many have sacrificed so much to provide for us.
Of course, not being one to take everything at “face value,” it occurs to me that, while my message of encouraging words missed the election by a few days, maybe there is more here than meets the eye. With all the leaking of information we constantly hear about in the news, I have to wonder if, just maybe, word got out (unofficially) prior to the election regarding the advice contained in my prior letter-to-the-editor.
Could it be that 85% of voters in our area, after careful consideration, concluded that they’re stupid and just didn’t vote? Naturally, I hope that no one who blew off the opportunity to exercise one of the few remaining rights we have in Joe Biden’s America will be offended by my speculation.
However, for anyone who might be, I suggest taking a trip to the nearest Military Cemetery to think about it.
Fred Pittman
Ellisville
