Who needs a high capacity magazine on a pistol or rifle? Not everyone for sure. Some people don’t need a homemade sling-shot. I don’t have all the answers to the problems of mass shootings. I do think there should be not soft targets. We need more security, security, security, for our children first, whatever it takes. The Capital Building at Jackson is secure for all our state senators and representatives. They should be helping on a way to keep our schools secure.
Anyone who knows any-thing about world history, knows who need one. “The Second Amendment was put in our Bill of Rights to keep our own government in check”.
