Well, I see we had our big birthday bash yesterday. Obama had to cut the size of the party down a bit. Instead of seven hundred he had to cut the size down to a couple hundred. I’m sure he picked the ones that gave big when asked, that’s what I would have done. I would want the billionaires and multi millionaires at my party. So I can’t blame him for that.
He already has one monument but still wants a bigger one, he owns a fourteen million dollar mansion on Martha’s Vineyard, but he also wants to have the largest library as a monument to himself. He wants it to be bigger than any other presidents, maybe the biggest in the world. When he gets it built he will have to always worry about those idiots that like to tear down monuments.
On the other hand if he wants a real monument instead of building a huge library he could give the money he collected at his birthday party to “tunnels to towers” to help the disabled veterans. Now that would be a monument that everone would remember. After all a good many of the disabled vets were wounded while he was our Commander In Chief. I know the government has probably spent trillions on the disabled. But it seems they need more. There’s no way we can do enough for them.
